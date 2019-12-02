Book your next holiday, stat

Black Friday has started early with these amazing travel deals, escape to the Maldives for less than £2000 including flights or enjoy an all-inclusive subversive experience in the French Alps. We’ve curated the best deals for you to beat the January blues and organise your next holiday.

Black Friday Holiday Deals

If ever there was an excuse to take a holiday, this would be it. There’s a number of travel companies offering rock bottom prices this Black Friday, whether you’re planning that American Route 66 road trip of your dreams next summer or escaping off to Thailand for some winter sun. Don’t let your annual leave days go to waste either – we’ve had our eye on Pierre et Vacances’ snowy Christmas deals where you’ll be able to escape the awkward office parties in exchange for some ski slopes and fondue in Switzerland.

Holiday packages, return flights and even staycation deals are all on the table here, but you’ll have to snap them up quick as with savings of over £400 in some cases – these are going to go quick.

Club Med Cancun Yucatan, Mexico – A departure on the 28th of March 2020 without flights for an all-inclusive 7 night-holiday in a Superior room will cost £1,157/adult (was £1,530) SAVE £373pp.

Club Med Grand Massif Samoëns Morillon Chalet-Apartments, French Alps – A departure on the 9th of February 2020 from London for an all-inclusive 7 night-holiday in a Chalet will cost £4,605/adult (was £5,325) SAVE £720pp

Coco Bodu Hithi, Maldives– 7 nights from £1,999* Flights, 5★ beach resort, full board and speedboat transfers ,Includes 2 FREE nights, FREE full board & an early booking discount – saving over £1,495 per couple. Call TRAILFINDERS on 020 7368 1200 to book or visit trailfinders.com for more inspiration. *Prices are per person based on 2 adults sharing & flying from London and are subject to availability. Valid for selected June departures.

5* all-inclusive Cyprus winter sun beach holiday. Coral Beach Hotel & Resort, Paphos. From £279 £418 per person. Based on 2 people for 5 nights. Available to book at Secret Escapes.

Les Chalets du Forum, French Alps – Embrace the magical season and spend 7 nights in a beautiful chalet located in the French Alps. A 7 night stay from the 21st of December for two people in a 4* Chalet costs £2,485 (was £3,550). SAVE £532.50pp. *Subject to availability and only valid on selected dates.

L’Amara, French Alps – Spend your Christmas day skiing in the French Alps and retreat back to this luxury 5* residence with spacious apartments. Relax your muscles in the heated pool and use the onsite Spa for a little more pampering. A 7 night stay from the 21st of December in 5* accomodation costs £3,467 (was £3852). SAVE £385.

How to book a holiday

There are plenty of online holiday booking hacks that will save you plenty of money. For example, book your stay in the off-season, which is outside of the June-August summer holiday. If you’re going somewhere like Greece, book it in May or September. Temperatures are still hot and it’ll be less busy, plus you can typically save 1/3 of the cost.

How to find cheap flights

Finding cheap flights can be a bit tricky as airlines and booking sites typically install cookies on your browsers to see what you’re looking for, meaning that they can then increase the price of what you’re looking at. To avoid this, turn on private browsing before you begin your search.

It might seem obvious, but getting your flight at anti-social hours, ie super early or late, might mean you save a few £££ too.

Do sign up to air mile programmes too (like BA and Virgin). It’s free and means you accrue advantages every time you book a flight, which you can then use for discounted flights, priority boarding etc.

What to save on when planning a holiday

You need to prioritise where you’d like to scrimp and where you’d like to splurge. For example, if you’re not fussed on accommodation but love your food, book cheaper hotels so you have more budget left for nice restaurants. If you’re flying short-haul, then perhaps spending a fortune on flights isn’t the most reasonable option, but it’s worth going for comfort if you’re flying long haul. While business class is a fair bit heftier, you can sometimes upgrade to premium economy for a fraction of the cost. For more tips on how to save money for holidays, read our guide.

Where to go on holiday in 2019 and 2020

Not sure where to go on holiday this year or next? If you follow our holiday destinations guide, you’ll get plenty of inspiration. Most people like to follow the sun all year round, and in that case, if you’re booking a holiday at the beginning of the year, Ethiopia, Dominica and South Africa are great choices. For a summer holiday, try Canada, Finland, America and Italy, and for the latter part of the year, Nepal, Oman and Columbia are at their most beautiful.

How to find the best Black Friday holiday deals

As with anything, it’s best to start your research early. Just because it’s Black Friday doesn’t mean it’s necessarily cheaper, so look up your ideal holiday now, take a note of the prices, and then see if you can get it cheaper for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Sign up to booking agencies’ and flight companies’ newsletters or follow them on social media as you’ll then be the first to be notified of any promotions.

Whether you’re travelling in the UK, to Europe or further afield, there are plenty of travel agencies like Thomson and Eurocamp offering discounts on their package holidays, while flight companies like Norwegian Air and Emirates also slash their prices.

Last Black Friday, Virgin Trains had 200,000 tickets at a reduced price up for grabs, with standard tickets from as little as £5.

Eurostar is reportedly suffering post-Brexit, so it might well have some great offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to entice people to Paris. Last year, British Airways Holidays and G Adventures offered £100 off all bookings.

The likes of Lastminute, Travelodge, Marella Cruises and First Choice are likely to offer discounts codes and selected promotions on their sites too.