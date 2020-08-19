Not booked your bank holiday break? 10 UK-based Air B and B’s that are still available

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Public service announcement: it’s not too late to get away for the bank holiday.

As the bank holiday draws nearer, if you’re one of the many who’s planning to get away but hasn’t had the time to book anything yet, don’t fret. The several stressy Instagram stories you’ve seen about there being ‘nothing!’ available simply aren’t true.

Whether you’re after a countryside retreat surrounded by blissfully serene nature or fancy a trip up north for a stay with a rather Scottish superhost, there’s something for every holiday need in this roundup. But book quick – availability is dwindling fast.

Why, when we’re allowed to travel abroad, should you holiday in the UK, we hear you ask? Well, aside from the fact that you’ll lower your how far you can transmit coronavirus if you do happen to have it, you’ll be supporting the local economy and seeing some of the many beautiful sights the UK has to offer, too.

Got you convinced? Save you trawling the internet for hours, we’ve rounded up 10 seriously luxe-looking Air B and B options that still have availability for next week.

10 Air B and B options with availability for the bank holiday weekend

1. DiVine Geodesi dome, Hucknall

Where? Nottinghamshire

How much? £100

USP? Reconnect with nature in the DiVine, a Geodesi dome designed specifically with relaxation and rejuvenation in mind. Enjoy countryside views and many a walking trail nearby. If you’re after a switch off, you’re in luck with this one. Bliss.

2. Gable cottage, Duffus

Where? Scotland

How much? £99 a night

USP? Surrounded by fields of barley, this modern Scottish cottage promises an idyllic countryside escape. You’re in an acre of private land, with only the deer, hares and birds to keep you company. Breakfast is included – tuck in to an assortment of homemade breads and local butters ever morning. And…. breathe.

3. Ivy cottage, Lisburn

Where? Ireland

How much? £70 a night

USP? Game of Thrones fans, this ones for you. Ivy Cottage is a 20 mile drive from several famous Game of Thrones filming locations, meaning it’s the ideal spot for if you’re a fan keen to visit the set. Oh, and it sits in the grounds of Ballymcbrennan Old Schoolhouse, which dates back to the 1830s. It’s rural but close enough to Belfast that you’re got the city centre at your fingertips, too. Enjoy.

4. Georgian townhouse, Edinburgh

Where? Scotland

How much? £93 a night

USP? Queen-sized bed, art-filled townhouse, and A-listed architectural building sound like a bit of you? Us too. Enjoy continental bathtub while admiring the alternative interior decoration of this townhouse, all in a central location for exploring Edinburgh. Oh, and this superhosted Air B and B has 77 five star reviews—need we say more?

5. Walnut cottage, Horsham

Where? Sussex

How much? £233 a night

USP? Light the wood-burning stove, explore the surrounding gardens and sip locally made teas while warming your toes on the underfloor heating. This Sussex gem is a well-kept, traditional treat, so no wonder Julian, the owner, is a superhost. Scrabble, anyone?

6. Loft conversion, Northern Quarter

Where? Manchester

How much? £176 a night

USP? This Victorian loft conversion is stunning, with tall, vaulted ceilings, wooden flooring and arty exposed brick walls. Book for a quirky decor and an open plan space located in Manchester’s buzzing Northern Quarter. Coming from afar? The owners offer a meet and greet service from the airport to the flat. Just let them know.

7. Converted warehouse apartment, Hackney

Where? London

How much? £139 a night

USP? Hackney’s got a hell of a lot going on, especially if you include this stunning flat conversion. What used to be a 1920s clothing factory is now home to double-height ceilings, a mid-century modern aesthetic, a floating staircase up to the mezzanine bedroom, and a record player with an extensive vinyl collection. Not bad. Not bad at all.

8. Seafront apartment, Falmouth

Where? Cornwall

How much? £185 a night

USP? Catch the train down to Cornwall for idyllic seaside bliss this bank holiday. This little steal sits near Swanpool Beach and Nature Reserve, which means you’ll not only enjoy a peaceful modern getaway, but close proximity to beautiful beaches and protected nature, too.

9. Victorian Mill apartment, Saltaire

Where? Leeds

How much? £98 a night

USP? Not only will you be staying in an old Victorian mill and a Grade II listed building, but you’ll get to make the most of a bar, a tennis court, a giant chessboard and a hot yoga studio on-site, too. It’s a short walk from the city centre with loads to see and explore. We’re sold.

10. Victorian manor, Twickenham

Where? Richmond

How much? £110 a night

USP? Another refurbished Victorian home, this time located in Twickenham and close to Richmond Park. Enjoy a spacious bathroom and supersized master bedroom suite, with a window seat perfect for sipping a cold glass of rose come evening.

