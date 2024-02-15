Winter wellness holiday, but make it ultra-chic: inside Badrutt’s Palace, St Moritz

A journey to Badrutt's Palace in St. Moritz marries luxury with the raw beauty of nature, kicking things off with a scenic train voyage from Zurich, tracing the path of the UNESCO Heritage-listed Albula/Bernina railway line.

The first impression: historical grandeur, welcoming guests into a world offering a blend of traditional and contemporary luxury. Nestled in the heart of the Engadin valley, Badrutt's offers unparalleled luxury, from the sumptuous comfort of its rooms (ours looked out over the Alps and lake) to the tranquil oasis of the Palace Wellness spa. Beyond the hotel, St. Moritz serves up skiing and timeless fairytale beauty.

(Image credit: Paul Thuysbaert )

Location

Badrutt's Palace is a renowned luxury hotel located in St. Moritz, a prestigious resort town in the Engadin valley of Switzerland. We flew to Zurich, then caught the train from Zurich's main train station (Zürich Hauptbahnhof) to Chur which is the first 1.5 hour leg of the journey towards St. Moritz. Then at Chur, we transferred to the narrow-gauge Rhätische Bahn (Rhaetian Railway), which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Albula/Bernina railway line. This route is famous for its stunning alpine scenery, including viaducts, bridges, and tunnels and is considered one of the most scenic train routes in Switzerland. The train ride from Chur to St. Moritz takes about two hours.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

The hotel is located close to the train station, sits on the main drag and can be reached by a short taxi ride or hotel shuttle services. Remember to check the current train schedules and any travel advisories before your trip, as timetables and services can vary. The resort’s shops, cafes and restaurants are within metres of the front door; a free shuttle runs to the Corviglia cable car.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

Iconic design

Badrutt's Palace Hotel has been a favourite of Hollywood's elite since its establishment in 1896, and the architecture pays homage to that, crowned by its ornately iconic façade, a symbol synonymous with St. Moritz's grandeur. Our visit coincided with the festive season, where the hotel's magnificence was amplified by a towering Christmas tree, creating a wonderfully festive atmosphere. The perfect time to experience the hotel's timeless elegance amidst the joy and beauty of the holiday season.

Some of the notable celebrities who have stayed at the hotel include: Audrey Hepburn, Charlie Chaplin, Greta Garbo and Alfred Hitchcock (it is said that he conceived the idea for his movie "The Birds" during one of his stays). The hotel's ability to attract such high-profile guests is not only due to its luxurious amenities and stunning location but also because of its reputation for discretion and excellent service. These qualities have made Badrutt's Palace a legendary destination in the world of luxury hospitality, maintaining its allure for over a century.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

The rooms

The rooms exemplify luxury, blending elegant design and modern amenities with traditional touches that reflect the hotel's rich heritage - and most offer breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps and Lake St. Moritz. Modern conveniences like flat-screen TVs, high-speed internet, and minibars are standard, with delightful touches like daily Swiss chocolate deliveries. Fancy marble bathrooms are equipped with rainfall showers and standalone baths.

The hotel caters to diverse preferences with a variety of room types, from standard accommodations to deluxe suites, some featuring separate living areas, balconies, and even private saunas or jacuzzis. Service at Badrutt's Palace is impeccable.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

Wellness centre

The Palace Wellness spa is a luxurious and comprehensive facility designed for relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being. The spa, featuring Biologique Recherche products, offers a range of treatments, including massages, facials and body treatments, by skilled therapists. I experienced their Biologique Recharge Signature facial, which left my skin radiantly glowing and noticeably smoother.

The wellness centre's highlight is the large, elegantly designed indoor pool, complete with a diving point from the rocks – a feature I wish I'd discovered earlier. The outdoor jacuzzi is especially magical in winter, offering spectacular views of the snow-laden landscape. For relaxation and detoxification, guests have access to various saunas and steam rooms, including a Finnish sauna, mist sauna, aroma steam room, and laconium, each offering a unique and tranquil setting.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness centre, equipped with the latest exercise machines and free weights. The wellness centre also includes dedicated relaxation areas with comfortable loungers for post-treatment rest. Additionally, the full-service hair salon offers cutting-edge hair styling and colouring, featuring one of my favourite B Corp brands, Davines. The exceptional level of service and attention to detail extends throughout the wellness area and salon.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

For families

The hotel provides spacious rooms and suites that are suitable for families, and can include connecting rooms or suites equipped with additional beds or cots for children. There is a dedicated kids' club offering a variety of activities and programs for children of different age groups. Professional childcare services are also available, allowing parents to enjoy some time to themselves. Dining outlets at the hotel typically offer special children's menus with a variety of kid-friendly meal options that are both nutritious and appealing to younger guests.

(Image credit: Paradiso )

The hotel also organises family-friendly activities, both indoors and outdoors, depending on the season. These can include winter sports like skiing lessons, ice skating and summer activities like hiking, biking, and water sports. Families can enjoy the hotel's indoor or outdoor swimming pools. The concierge can often help plan family excursions or activities in St. Moritz and the surrounding Engadin Valley. Badrutt's Palace is known for its exceptional service and attention to detail, and this extends to its youngest guests as well.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

Eco effort

Despite its luxurious status, the hotel has implemented various sustainability initiatives to minimise its environmental impact and promote eco-friendly practices. The hotel generates heat and about 80 percent of its energy needs with a pump system that takes in water from Lake St. Moritz, thereby helping to preserve air quality throughout the Engadin Valley. The hotel uses energy-efficient lighting, heating, and cooling systems to reduce energy consumption and also prioritises the use of locally sourced and organic products, both in its restaurants and in the amenities provided in guest rooms.

Food and drink

The culinary experience was a standout feature of our stay. The hotel hosts an array of high-end restaurants, each offering a unique dining experience. From fine dining crafted by renowned chefs to casual yet elegant settings, the options feel endless, all made with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients like seasonal produce, premium meats, and fresh seafood. The breakfast experience is particularly extensive.

(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace Hotel )

My personal favourites? The Grill Chadafö at Chesa Veglia, a charming restaurant in a farmhouse dating back to 1658, and Paradiso, an après-ski haven nestled on the mountainside in Corviglia, 6,000 feet above sea level. The see-and-be-seen après-ski spot that Badrutt’s has managed since early 2022. Order the bubbling cauldrons of local Engadin mountain cheese.

(Image credit: Grill Chadafö, Chesa Veglia)

Accessibility

The hotel strives to accommodate guests with varying accessibility needs. The hotel has lifts to provide easy access to different floors. Ramps and other modifications are often available to facilitate movement throughout the property for those who cannot use stairs. There are accessible parking spaces that are typically provided close to the hotel entrance. The hotel also offers transportation services that can accommodate guests with mobility challenges.

How to book your trip

For the best rates and availability, especially during peak seasons, consider booking your stay well in advance. If you need a pick-up service from the train station to the hotel, similar to the Rolls Royce service we had, make sure to arrange this with the hotel ahead of time. This might incur an additional charge, but it adds an extra touch of luxury to your arrival.

Badrutt’s Palace starts from £631 in summer and £1,019 in winter. https://badruttspalace.com/

Via Serlas 27, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland