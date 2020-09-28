A Little Mermaid immersive experience is happening in the UK and it looks magical

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From the makers of The Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party, which won rave reviews in LA, NYC, and London, comes The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience, a unique immersive event that will take you under the sea and make you part of that world (while remaining in the capital).

Over 90 minutes you’ll be able to sip three bespoke themed cocktails based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale while you celebrate the Little Mermaid’s birthday. It includes a trip underwater where the walls are decorated in coral and pearls that glimmer as the water passes – making it truly magical.

Dress code is casual but fancy dress costumes are welcome, and songs will be played throughout. Amazing.

You’ll be joining the famous mermaid as she visits the world above for the first time, meeting enchanting characters of the sea along the way and taken on a journey to the underwater kingdom.

The site reads: ‘It is foretold that beneath the waves a magical kingdom awaits those brave enough to follow the smuggler’s passage to the sea bed; a place where fishes dance amongst glittering coral reefs and merfolk sing sweet lullabies to lovesick sailors.

‘Celebrate with the Little Mermaid on her birthday as she visits the world above for the first time. Join her daring quest to find her feet in the dark abode of the nefarious Sea Witch. What would you give for your ‘happily ever after’?’

Sounds good, right?

It continues: ‘Meet the enchanting characters of the sea, where they will take you on a spellbinding journey to the underwater kingdom. There you’ll sip on three fairytale crafted cocktails and submerse yourself in Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale of love and loss.’

Tickets are (unsurprisingly) selling fast, so if you want to get your hands on one you can buy them here.

The location is kept top secret and slots are available at selected times on Thursdays – Sundays from September 2020. They’re available to those aged 18+ with valid ID and cost £49 per person. Maximum group size is six people.

Excited? Same.