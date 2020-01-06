The best winter rooftop bars, terraces and restaurants in London offer everything from cosy corners, cute cabins, igloos and ice rinks.

That’s right – rooftops aren’t just for the summer. The balmy evenings might be long gone which means it’s time to get hygge and wrap up under a blanket beneath the stars with a warming mulled cider.

And if you’re looking for a heated hangout to enjoy a cocktail or two then look no further than our roundup of the best winter rooftop bars, terraces and restaurants the capital has to offer.

It’s time to head skywards and leave the busy, bustling city behind…

Best Winter Rooftop Bars & Restaurants

Skylight Rooftop, Wapping

Ice rink? Check. Igloos? Check. Delicious food? Check. Skylight is the ultimate winter playground, and one of the best winter rooftop bars – whether your vibe is cosying up with a cocktail or practicing your pirouettes. There are igloos and huts are full of fluffy pillows and blankets so that you can enjoy a drink or two under the stars, and there are a bunch of outdoor activities for anyone who doesn’t fancy sitting still. But if the weather takes a turn, head under cover where you’ll find the irresistible street food trucks and plenty of other revellers to chant a merry tune or two. There is also a programme of DJs, events and parties throughout the cooler months, including a Burns Night party and Australia Day celebrations.

For more information, visit www.tobaccodocklondon.com/skylight

Seabird, Southwark

If you’re looking for a rooftop bar and restaurant with incredible panoramic views of the city, an impressive food and drinks menu and some serious Gatsby decor, look no further than Seabird. Head to the top floor of The Hoxton and wrap up on the rooftop with the Rubis cocktail in hand (trust us, it’s divine). Surrounded by lush plants, glittering fairy lights and a beautiful outlook of the capital, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better skyline spot for a tipple and delicious Portugese and Spanish influenced plates.

Sample some of the freshest fish dishes – start with a selection of fifteen delicious sweet or salty oysters (they’re the proud owners of London’s longest oyster list) from the UK to France to Portugal. Then dive into a number of small plates – the mouthwatering octopus roll and heirloom tomatoes are highly recommended. And no visit is complete without tucking into a sensational seafood main, whether you’re tempted by the Cornish plaice or mackerel. Treat yourself to a dessert cocktail as you sit back and enjoy the lively atmosphere until midnight during the week and 1am on weekends.

For more information, visit https://thehoxton.com/london/southwark/restaurants-and-bars/seabird

Rooftop St. James, Trafalgar Square

Head to the West End and prepare to get your cheese on at the Veuve Clicquot sky-high winter chalet. If you fancy sitting outdoors, tuck yourself under a blanket and order a St Moritz to sip under the stars, and as you look out on the twinkling city lights you’ll soon forget about the busy streets below, instead soaking up the sights from this central London spot. However, if you’d rather stay toasty, head inside to the equally beautiful chalet, also decked out with fairy lights and fluffy covers.

And it’s not just a hangout for a quick cocktail, either. Settle in and order some sharers – the Pork Rillettes, Gnocci Gratin or Macaroni Cheese will go down a treat – or, if you’re feeling hungry, prepare yourself for a mammoth speciality dish. The Mont d’Or Chaud with new potatoes is a steaming pot of melted cheese for two, and warning: you’ll leave feel seriously stuffed. But in a good way, because it’s delicious.

For more information, visit https://trafalgarstjames.com/the-rooftop

Boundary London Rooftop, Shoreditch

Hidden atop the Boundary Hotel on a quiet Shoreditch street is a beautiful rooftop offering a heated glass Orangery and cosy outdoor terrace. Enter through a fairy light tunnel where you’ll be greeted with fur-lined seats, ceilings adorned with plants and bauble candles and gorgeous views of east London. With the option to sit under cover or beneath a heater in the open, it’s a quiet little spot in an otherwise busy corner of the city – perfect for a first date, catch up after work or simply because you want a bite to eat.

Pop open a bottle of wine, order the salt and pepper calamari or spiced monkfish tempura to whet your appetite before diving into a heartwarming fondue consisting of comte d’estive, emmental Français and beaufort chalet d’alpage, all to be devoured with a huge bowl of crispy croutons. A hearty dinner to keep you from feeling the cool as you relax in the hippest area in town.

For more information, visit https://boundary.london/rooftop/

Lodge D’Argent, Bank

Zip up the glass elevator at 1 Poultry and head to Lodge D’Argent, the après-ski themed bar and winter terrace at the popular city French restaurant, Coq D’Argent. Under cover but still out in the open, you’ll be able to view the sparkling skyline whilst enjoying a number of classic cocktails with a twist or unique creations, from The Rooftop to the Fig Caipiroska, whatever the weather. Furry blankets and rich green foliage make this a must-visit spot during the winter months.

Sample the bar menu until 11pm during the week. There’s a creamy hummus on offer, as well as Cajun buttermilk chicken with spicy mayonnaise and a Savoyard charcuterie platter, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth you’re also covered – think warm waffles, five chestnut macaroons or a dark chocolate fondant. Yum.

There’s also a private chalet for hire if you fancy the rooftop experience with an indoor comfort, because who doesn’t want the best of both worlds?

For more information, visit https://www.coqdargent.co.uk/

So there you have it – some of the best winter rooftop bars in London.

Whether you’re after delicious hot cheese, classic cocktails, fresh fish or unparalleled views of the city, these rooftop bars and restaurants have exactly what you’re after.

What are you waiting for? Get booking!