Win the ultimate BAFTA experience and feel like a VIP with a luxury hotel stay for two

To celebrate the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards tonight, we’re giving you the chance to win the ultimate BAFTA-nominee experience courtesy of BAFTA’s TV Awards Partners.
Enjoy the VIP treatment with a one night stay for two at Sea Containers hotel in London. You and a guest will be treated to dinner in style over-looking the river Thames in the Sea Containers Restaurant.
Latest Stories
You’ll also enjoy Champagne Taittinger chilled in room on arrival, a selection of KIKO Milano make-up waiting for you, and gifts from Villa Maria Wines and San Pellegrino to take home. Head to our Instagram page to enter.
The #VirginMediaBAFTAs are on BBC One at 7pm tonight. To find out who is nominated and in with a chance of a BAFTA win this week head to www.bafta.org/television/awards
Sea Containers London T&CS
Winner prize
- Room at Sea Containers London for 1 night for 2 guests.
- Available to redeem for 12 months from prize drawn. Not valid in conjunction with other offers.
- Not transferable. Subject to availability. Not valid on New Year’s Eve.
- Dinner at Sea Containers restaurant, valid for two guests including 3-course meal and a bottle of wine for up to £200.
- Not valid in conjunction with other offers. Not transferable. Subject to availability. Not valid on New Year’s Eve.
3x runner up prizes
- 3x 100£ voucher for lunch for two guests at Sea Containers Restaurant.
- Valid for 6 months, valid Monday – Friday only, not valid on Bank Holidays.
- Not valid in conjunction with other offers. Not transferable. Subject to availability. Not valid on New Year’s Eve.
Competition closes at 12pm on Friday 14th August 2020.
Good luck!