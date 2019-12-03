Sneating is another dating trend that nobody asked for

Yawn.

When it comes to dating trends, we’d say we’re pretty clued up. We know all about Gatsbying, orbiting, and of course the old-time classic ghosting – surely there can’t be any more, right?

Wrong. There’s yet another dating trend you need to know about: sneating.

If it sounds weird, that’s because it is. Sneating is all about going on a dinner date with someone purely for the free food. Yep – not only are sneaters presuming that their companion will foot the bill, but they plan to never see that person again once their hunger pangs have been satisfied.

Forget meeting someone from Tinder because you think you’ll click, it’s a modern day dine and dash. Talk about terrible dating etiquette. But apparently, it’s a thing.

The New York Times spoke to a woman called Sarah who is a serial sneater – and has no problem with it.

‘I could get used to hanging out with strangers for a decent feed. I’m hardly the first person to think of this – it even has its own dating term, ‘sneating’, which means sneakily chatting someone up solely for the purposes of a free meal – but I’m committed,’ she explains.

‘I started being more strategic about the guys that I matched with on Tinder. Guys who said they were old fashioned or knew how to treat a lady were in. They were the ones who were likely to pay on a first date. Guys who said they were modern or into equality were out – they were clearly Dutch daters all the way.

‘I started lining up one or two dates a week. Whenever the bill came, I did that lame thing where I offer to pay half but then don’t argue when he says he’ll take care of it.’

Have you ever sneated, or been sneated on?