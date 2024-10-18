89% of mothers feel that current social support systems are inadequate as new research calls for more accurate representations of motherhood

The adage goes that it takes a village to raise a child. But for many new mothers, the support system they need isn't there. And for mothers far away from their immediate family or those who feel disconnected from their usual circle, motherhood can sometimes feel incredibly lonely.

New research from the motherhood community app Peanut has revealed that 89% of mothers feel that current social support systems are inadequate. And one in two women don't fully understand the importance of a solid support network until they experience motherhood first-hand.

Peanut reported that the findings reinforce the urgent need for structural change to better support mothers, which could come in the form of flexibility and understanding around childcare, community initiatives to support new mothers and wider education and representation around the challenges of motherhood.

Michelle Kennedy launched Peanut after feeling isolated as a new mother. While her friends may have just been a phone call away, the shift in circumstances had created distance, and the new mother yearned to be part of a community of women who understood her. Peanut aims to connect women at transformative life stages, from trying to conceive and pregnancy to new motherhood and during menopause, providing a digital support network that can translate into real-life friendships if the user desires.

Research indicates social support is essential for postpartum wellbeing. Pair this with the 89% of women who feel their support network is lacking, and it's easy to see why new mothers are particularly at risk of mental health issues.

Peanut's 2024 report, which saw almost 5,000 women in the Peanut community sharing their views in the app's largest-ever survey, found that a staggering 78% of mothers reported struggling with their mental health, with a lack of personal time and space, financial concerns regarding childcare and motherhood's impact on health and wellness cited as the main reasons.

Bella Howard shoots the 'More Joy' campaign for Peanut (Image credit: Peanut / Bella Howard)

Bella Howard photographed members of the Peanut community (Image credit: Peanut / Bella Howard)

Each year, Peanut launches a campaign to raise awareness around women's issues. Last year's 'Invisible Mothers' campaign explored themes around identity and motherhood. The 2023 research found that 72% of UK women felt invisible during their motherhood journey, and 93% felt unappreciated, unacknowledged and unseen in this role.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year's campaign, More Joy, focuses on the representation of motherhood, moving away from the opposing extremes of pastel-toned and carefully curated depictions of parental bliss versus overwhelmingly negative narratives about motherhood struggles.

The 'More Joy' campaign aims to recognise the nuances of becoming a mother and how it can be exhausting, uplifting, overwhelming, and wonderful all at once. The report found that 94% of the women surveyed simultaneously experienced overwhelming joy and deep depletion.

The app launched a new survey to find out what mothers actually want in terms of representation after seeing a 150% increase YoY in searches for positive content on the platform. Researchers had a hunch that there was a collective craving for more positivity surrounding motherhood—and the stats reflected this, with 84% of mothers wanting a more truthful and, importantly, balanced depiction of parenthood—in simple terms, the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of becoming a parent.

Bella Howard worked with mothers from across the 3.5m-strong Peanut community (Image credit: Peanut / Bella Howard)

The full range of imagery from the 'More Joy' campaign, shot by Bella Howard (Image credit: Peanut / Bella Howard)

“It’s time to stop adding to the mental load of mothers with unrealistic ideals and impossible standards. Instead, we should celebrate their daily victories and work together to create the changes necessary to support future generations of mothers,” Michelle Kennedy, founder and CEO of Peanut, explains.

In response to the call for 'More Joy' from its community, Peanut has launched The More Joy Zine, which offers a deep dive into the topic with case studies from the 3.5m-strong Peanut community, who discuss their own experiences of motherhood and some of the pressures they face, as well as the moments that bring them joy.

The More Joy Zine is illustrated with photographs by renowned photographer Bella Howard. It features women from the Peanut community and their children, depicting the joy between mother and child, sometimes found in the most mundane moments.

The survey results reflected that quiet, intimate pastimes bring the most joy. Overall, the research found that motherhood is a more positive experience than anticipated, with 91% reporting that becoming a mum brought more joy and fulfilment than predicted. The study also emphasises that joy in motherhood is not tied to highly-curated or expensive “memory making” but instead to daily occurrences like morning cuddles (62%), spontaneous laughter (57%), and watching their children develop new skills (52%)—all of which contribute to a deeper level of satisfaction as a parent.