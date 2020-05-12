A nurse shares important advice for life post-lockdown

As we begin to consider life after lockdown, it’s important to gain knowledge on how to adjust, stay safe and keep immunity high from the medical experts. We tapped up clinical nurse consultant Emma Selby (she’s a qualified nurse who has specialised in a chosen area of practice) to create post-lockdown tips to keep in mind when readjusting.

Don’t get too hung up on fixed plans

After weeks of uncertainty we are all desperate for things to go back to ‘normal’ – but even with an easing of restrictions we have no idea what ‘normal’ will look like. The lack of certainty can make it easy for us to want to try and grasp some control, when we have felt out of control for so long. Try not to make plans too far ahead as this can be distressing when they have to suddenly change again. Instead, try and focus on little goals that can be clocked up as quick wins whilst we all start finding our feet again.

Don’t run before you can walk

Maybe you have been quite active during lockdown and your physical activity levels haven’t dropped too much. If so, great. For others, we maybe haven’t moved quite as much as we were before lockdown, and that will be starting to show in tight hamstrings, lower endurance and longer recovery times. Don’t beat yourself up about this and listen to your body’s needs. Ease back into fitness and build it up slowly. Focus on stretching and form and you’ll be back at your peak in no time.

Keep up good hand washing habits

Just because measures might be easing slightly, it doesn’t mean that Covid-19 has passed. To try and ensure infection rates don’t now increase, we will all have to do our part by keeping up the good habits we have formed. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or alcohol gel when out and about, sneeze and cough into a tissue and throw it away or if that’s not possible then into the crook of your elbow. Try not to stand too close to people and don’t be offended if handshaking isn’t a thing anymore.

Prepare for conflicting emotions

Isolation has been difficult, but many of us can also reflect on things we have gained from spending more time at home with the people we love. It’s okay to have conflicting emotions about the easing restrictions. Be kind to yourself and allow yourself a slow and steady settling in period. It’s also important to hold in mind that for the past eight weeks we have been bombarded with messages of invisible dangers in the world outside our house. Therefore going back out there is going to be a mixture of trepidation, excitement and fear.

Slowly form your new routines at a pace that is comfortable to you. That might be slowly building up the time you spend out and about, or picking and choosing the types of places you deem important to go. Don’t compare your journey to anyone else’s – you aren’t walking on the same path.