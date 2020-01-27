The inspirational vegan Instagram accounts you need to be following

Olivia Adams

From recipes to fashion, podcasts and campaigns - this content will keep you hooked well beyond Veganuary

Vevolution (@vevolution_)

Described as ‘plant powered positive change makers’, the account is a movement for change, and regularly hosts podcasts, inspiring talks, panel discussions and workshops. Well worth keeping up with.

View this post on Instagram

BONUS Episode of #TheVevolutionPodcast 🎧⠀ ⠀ Get tips from business leaders who are currently smashing it in the plant-powered space right now. 👊 On the 13th of January, we invited entrepreneurs to @eatbychloeuk to talk about creating a business with purpose + what this means heading into the new decade. 🙌🌟 Hear from @danmurrayserter of Heights + Secret Leaders, @zannavandijk of Stay Wild + Ailish Lucas of @theglowgetterofficial.⠀ ⠀ Listen to this episode on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. 🎧 + please do leave us a review if you enjoy!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #Veganuary #Veganuary2020 #Vegan #Vegans #VeganMovement #VeganLifestyle #Vevolution #ByChloe #VegansOfIG #VegansOfInstagram #Veganism #PlantBased #PlantPower #PlantPowered #EcoConscious #entrepreneurpodcast #VeganEntrepreneurs #EthicalBusiness #VeganEvents #BusinessForGood #VegansOfLondon #podcasting #VegansofLDN #LondonVegans #PlantBasedBusiness #Femaleentrepreneur #veganstartup #startup #startupbusiness

A post shared by Vevolution (@vevolution_) on

 

Where To Vegan (@wheretoveganofficial)

This account does all the hard work for you, as it locates the best vegan hotspots in your area. Even better, it provides epic giveaways (think hampers of vegan balls and butters, vegan Prosecco and even meals out) – plus so many mouthwatering images of delectable dishes. Thank us later.

Vegspiration (@vegspirationfeed)

Healthy? Check. Delicious? Check. Vegspiration shares amazing vegan recipes for every ability. Whether you’ve got 15 minutes or an hour, the recipes are straightforward to follow, and paired with an irresistible image. We dare you not to be a convert after checking out the feed.

View this post on Instagram

BBQ Vegan Sticky ‘Ribs’ by @plantcrazii 🤤 15min recipe, made of king oyster mushrooms, Juicy and delicious! Share it with someone who loves mushrooms! Follow us @vegspirationfeed for Daily vegan recipes🌱 Recipe: For BBQ Sauce: 1 cup of any dark BBQ sauce 1Tsp of hickory smoke liquid 1Tsp corn flour/starch For the "Ribs" 3 Large king oyster mushrooms! Remove the head of the mushrooms Rinse your mushrooms & dry them off. Slice them into desired "rib" pieces( just make sure your pieces are about 1 inch thick so it can hold its juice) Heat up a pan to medium high heat & spray a light layer of oil into your pan. Once pan is hot, fry all your pieces for 1 1/2 minute on each side. Transfer your pieces to a baking tray and coat boat sides with BBQ sauce. Place your tray on the top rack of your oven and set your oven to broil. I recommend turning on your oven light and watching this step carefully as it should only take a fast 2 minutes or less for your pieces to be nicely broiled & sticky! . #veganlunch #veganfoodshare #veganfood #veganrecipe #vegandinner #whatveganseat #plantbasedfood #veganrecipes #healthyrecipes #plantbased #oystermushrooms #healthyrecipes #vegan #vegansofig

A post shared by Vegan Feed | Vegan Recipes (@vegspirationfeed) on

The Green Monki (@thegreenmonki) 

Chloé is a 23-year-old environmental activist and campaigner. Born and raised in Paris, @thegreenmonki offers tips on how to live a conscious lifestyle  – from buying sustainable swimwear to navigating being vegan while travelling. She also gives fiercely honest reviews on vegan beauty products. Definitely one to watch.

View this post on Instagram

Today I'd like to tell you a story about HOW MUCH your voice matters 🔊 . Mid November in France, Members of the Parliament voted in less than 20 seconds and without any debates in favor of keeping palm oil on the biofuel list until 2026 (FYI palm oil is linked to massive deforestation and human rights issues and most of it is now used as  fuel). . Why you may ask? Well because Total, a french fossile fuel company recently opened a biofuel factory in the South of France and the vote of this measure would have costed it around 80 million euros 💲💲💲 . So what happened? Some members of the Parliament, outraged by what had just happened called the press and environmental NGOs who started sharing their anger at this vote. And citizens picked it up. MASSIVELY. Thousands of concerned individuals started posting, sharing, calling ou their members of parliament expressing how outraged they were that a fiscal gift would be favored against environmental protection 🌍 . The government and members of parliament felt under so much PRESSURE that a new vote on the issue was scheduled for the following day. Which saw palm oil banned from the list of biofuels meaning hundreds of hectares of forest and its biodiversity have been saved! 👏🎉 . Collectively we have SO MUCH power. Never forget that your voice matters and that it's not because we vote only once every 5 years or more than we can't do anything during that period to influence policy makers choices and votes. Individuals are the best lobbyists that exist  and it's up to us to ceize that power and use it for good. Are you ready to join a movement?

A post shared by Chloe (@thegreenmonki) on

 

Gaz Oakley (@avantgardevegan)

Latest Stories

The vegan ambassador is only 26, but he’s already recognised as an epic chef, author and YouTube star (with 900+ subscribers, no less). Based in Wales, Gaz has released two cookbooks, created a collaboration dish with Wagamama and also recently became executive chef at a London vegan burger restaurant, The Vurger Co. @avantgardevegan is packed with recipes and inspo. You won’t be disappointed.

 

Love and Blossoms (@l.o.v.e_and_b.l.o.s.s.o.m.s)

Sruti Raman is an award-winning vegan fashion blogger. An advocate of cruelty free fashion, she uses her platform to promote sustainable alternatives. Get ready to feel inspired (and all spent out).

View this post on Instagram

I recently came across a very special vegan, ethical and sustainable bag and accessory brand whose ethos connected so deeply to my heart– @jenah_st – So many of you asked me about this bag after I did the unboxing on my IGTV ❤️⁣ ⁣ The brand’s motto is Follow the arrow. It is printed inside each bag and it is inspired by the dreams and goals each of us have. It is a little reminder for you to stay focused on what makes you thrive, to follow your dreams and vision. I am a huge believer in following my heart and doing what I love, and this message made me fall in Love with @jenah_st ⁣ ⁣ When I first laid eyes on The Pouch Bag in Dark Blue, I fell in love with the gorgeous shade of deep dark blue. The shape reminded me of a beauty case, but wider and more spacious : the perfect size to fit all your essentials. The brushed gold hardware is so stunning because it has a ‘ used ‘ look to it. Isn’t this bag so beautiful ? It’s a completely cruelty free bag 🐾 that is high quality and durable. Do you love this bag as much as I do ? Please let me know in the comments. There is something more I will be sharing with you about this brand on my post tomorrow! 😍🤗⁣ ⁣ If you have any questions about the bag you can get in touch and email JENAH ST on – hello@jenah-st.com and they will be happy to help you with any enquiries that you have. You can read all about this gorgeous bag and brand on my BLOG : ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ https://www.loveandblossoms.fashion/jenah-st-the-blue-pouch-bag/⁣ ⁣ 💙💛💙💛⁣ ⁣ Bag : @jenah_st ⁣ Outfit : @jannjune ⁣ Photography : @sophiexanneliese ⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ ⁣ #Ad #veganbrand #ethicalbags #brandcollaboration #veganbag #veganfashion #ecofashion #crueltyfree #veganstyle #veganaccessories #cruetyfreefashion #jenahst #beautifulbag #berlin #london #veganfashionblogger #veganblogger ⁣#veganbagbrand #sustainablefashion #ethicalfashion #sustainability #crueltyfreebags

A post shared by Sruti (Love And Blossoms) (@l.o.v.e_and_b.l.o.s.s.o.m.s) on

#NoBeef (@0beef)

The campaign works to (you guessed it) ditch beef from our diets. In particular, #NoBeef encourages schools and universities to drop beef and lamb, to build a greener, more sustainable, secure future and to send a positive global message. If you’re a student, parent, employee, they need your help to reach more institutions. Hop to it.

Reading now

Popular fashion stories

Popular Life stories