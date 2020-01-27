The inspirational vegan Instagram accounts you need to be following

From recipes to fashion, podcasts and campaigns - this content will keep you hooked well beyond Veganuary

Vevolution (@vevolution_)

Described as ‘plant powered positive change makers’, the account is a movement for change, and regularly hosts podcasts, inspiring talks, panel discussions and workshops. Well worth keeping up with.

Where To Vegan (@wheretoveganofficial)

This account does all the hard work for you, as it locates the best vegan hotspots in your area. Even better, it provides epic giveaways (think hampers of vegan balls and butters, vegan Prosecco and even meals out) – plus so many mouthwatering images of delectable dishes. Thank us later.

Vegspiration (@vegspirationfeed)

Healthy? Check. Delicious? Check. Vegspiration shares amazing vegan recipes for every ability. Whether you’ve got 15 minutes or an hour, the recipes are straightforward to follow, and paired with an irresistible image. We dare you not to be a convert after checking out the feed.

The Green Monki (@thegreenmonki)

Chloé is a 23-year-old environmental activist and campaigner. Born and raised in Paris, @thegreenmonki offers tips on how to live a conscious lifestyle – from buying sustainable swimwear to navigating being vegan while travelling. She also gives fiercely honest reviews on vegan beauty products. Definitely one to watch.

Gaz Oakley (@avantgardevegan)

The vegan ambassador is only 26, but he’s already recognised as an epic chef, author and YouTube star (with 900+ subscribers, no less). Based in Wales, Gaz has released two cookbooks, created a collaboration dish with Wagamama and also recently became executive chef at a London vegan burger restaurant, The Vurger Co. @avantgardevegan is packed with recipes and inspo. You won’t be disappointed.

Love and Blossoms (@l.o.v.e_and_b.l.o.s.s.o.m.s)

Sruti Raman is an award-winning vegan fashion blogger. An advocate of cruelty free fashion , she uses her platform to promote sustainable alternatives. Get ready to feel inspired (and all spent out).

#NoBeef (@0beef)