Shining a light on small, independent businesses needing support right now

As the coronavirus outbreak continues across the UK, small and independent businesses are being significantly affected by the shaky economy, whether it’s production delays or loss of demand for their products. This means now more than ever, we feel compelled to support them and shine a light on their work. Here’s how we can support during this unprecedented time.

N5 Kitchen

The London-based catering company is run by two university friends Milly and Suzie. They cater for photoshoots, canape parties and suppers of all sizes – including weddings – cooking with colourful and seasonal produce. With the majority of the nation working from home and social distancing restrictions, all N5 Kitchen’s bookings and events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Co-founder Suzie Bliss told us, ‘If you had an event planned that you’ve had to cancel due to coronavirus, or are planning something for later in the year, please do still get in touch as we are still taking enquiries and can use this time to create something extra special for you.’

N5 Kitchen is also making home deliveries of meals and essential ingredient kits all over London until things return to normal. Check out their Instagram and website for menus and ordering.

Primal Roost

The locally-owned, clean-eating café – which runs four branches across Surrey – offers a range of options from dairy-free to grain-free and never includes processed sugars, gluten or additives and preservatives.

While the physical stores are closed, Primal Roost in Bagshot is cooking batches of meals that you can have delivered to your door – or someone who needs one – within a five mile radius.So if you’re concerned about your dietary requirements or ticking off those nutritional boxes during this uncertain time, these good quality, healthy meals are good to go. See the website, call 01276 850 007 or email Bagshot@primalroost.com

The London Botanists

The family-run business sources the best CBD, made with love and care, and only use the most natural, pure ingredients farmed as nature intended to create amazing Cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Everything The London Botanists sell is full-spectrum and free from pesticides, GMOs and harmful chemicals, with no additives or fillers. And they make incredible chocolate in collaboration with Melt – perfect isolation fodder, if we may say so.

Now more than ever we need a large dollop of self-care added to our schedule. By purchasing The London Botanists natural and pure products we are easing anxiety while supporting a family affair. Win win.

Feast It

London-based Feast It is a platform that lets you book ‘street food’-styled catering for your work or social events. Unsurprisingly, the independent business has been hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as enquiries have slowed and events cancelled or postponed.

We can all support by ordering takeaway food and drinks from Feast It’s independent suppliers, setting up subscriptions for coffee or sweet treats, choosing to have their fresh produce delivered rather than from a large supermarket or even ordering a roast dinner through the post! In the interests of staying indoors and safe, delivery is a great option right now.

Founders Digby Scott-Vollrath and Hugo Campbell told Marie Claire, ‘The events industry has been hit hard and fast in the COVID-19 crisis and many small businesses have gone from preparing for their summer peaks to survival mode overnight. The only comfort is if there’s one thing people are going to want to do on the other side of this nightmare, it’s party. So even though we obviously don’t know the timescale yet, we’re hoping for sunshine after the rain.’

Proud Couture

Super chic card and fashion illustration business Proud Couture is a British design brand that produces high end cards and prints celebrating stylish women, glamour and fashion. Established by surface designer and illustrator Rosie Proudfoot in 2012, the collections combine fashion illustration with on trend humour, and we are stocked in over 250 boutiques worldwide.

Since the pandemic was called, Proud Couture is supporting the NHS by donating 50p from every card sold to help fight this global issue. By purchasing a card, you’ll be not only helping the NHS, but you’ll also be spreading the love to those in self-isolation. What a lovely idea.

LA by Lisa Armitage

Natural, organic, pure, safe and sustainable…LA by Lisa Armitage is an independent skincare brand following through on its promise to deliver positive skincare results without any nasty ingredients. As an ex-pro chef, Lisa has utilised her knowledge of food, ingredients and nutrition to create products that contain the most potent superfoods (nutrient-rich natural foods) and therefore provide 100 percent skin nutrition.

After the nation’s huge demand for soap, Lisa is delivering her homemade formula locally across Stamford, Lincolnshire, in little pouches. It promises not to strip the skin, and fragranced with pure essential oils. Lisa expands, ‘The least I can do is keep my local community’s hands clean and soft.’

While the soap is not available to buy online, Lisa’s Multi-Miracle Balm is a saviour for those dried out, sore hands we’re all suffering from right now, as it soothes, heals and repairs instantly.

A silver lining in a currently gloomy sky.