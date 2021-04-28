Mango has just launched homeware and it’s epic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s nothing like a pandemic and endless days of remote working to make you want to redecorate your home. But if you’ve exhausted all the online home stores, worry not, Mango has just launched a homeware line that will give you plenty of inspiration.

The collection focuses on textile products for the bedroom, the living room and the bathroom (items for the kitchen and the dining room will be added for autumn/winter).

For now, you can shop everything from bed linen, blankets, cushions, towels and bathrobes, as well as candles and incense sticks in various lovely scents.

Standout items include linen pyjama sets, checked cotton nightgowns, cotton shoes gingham cushion covers and pastel coloured sheets.

Taking its cue from the Mediterranean lifestyle, the vibe of the collection is very much natural and minimal, with a neutral colour palette including browns, beiges, whites and greys, and touches of blue and green hues.

As with Mango’s womenswear lines, there is a focus on sustainability, with 75% of the textiles produced with fabrics such as linen and sustainable cotton, and 80% of the items produced in countries close to Spain, minimising their carbon footprint, and the use of plastic packaging has also been reduced in deliveries.