I'm a Le Creuset devotee - these are things I'm always telling my friends to invest in, and they're in the Black Friday sale now
*Chefs kiss*
When it comes to cookware, it's fair to say that no one does it quite like Le Creuset. Their quality kitchen essentials and extensive range of colourways have cemented them as one of the go-to brands for chic pots and pans, and dishes that deliver on flavour. I've been a huge fan of Le Creuset for years, and there's nothing more satisfying than watching a tasty dinner bubbling away in the classic casserole dish.
Although their collections offer a range of items in the same hue, I've been collecting various pieces over the course of my adult life - meaning that I have a gloriously mis-matched set of Le Creuset goods which I love and use every day. And while the iconic casserole dish and roasting trays are the pieces that most people add to their kitchen cupboards, it's usually the unique additions that catch my eye (I'm currently telling anyone who will listen about my bright blue stoneware salt pig).
This year, the Le Creuset Black Friday deals are not to be scoffed at. Given that the price tags don't always feel purse-friendly in the current economic climate, I like to wait for discounts before making a purchase - and if you're hoping to get your hands on some Le Creuset goods, now's the time. There's up to 50% off on their website, and retailers like John Lewis and Harrods are also reducing key cookware essentials. The cast iron and stoneware fan favourites really do stand the test of time, so it's a good opportunity to invest in cookware that you will love and use forever.
Le Creuset Black Friday deals at a glance
- Cast Iron Classic Round Casserole | Le Creuset, now £189 (was £315, 40% off)
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Square Grillit | Le Creuset at John Lewis, now £119.20 (was £199 - 40% off)
- Cast Iron Signature Shallow Casserole Dish (30cm) | Le Creuset at Harrods, now £225.01 (was £285)
Want to see the best Le Creuset Black Friday deals? On their website, there's up to 50% off their most popular items, and John Lewis is also offering a range of discounts on their bestsellers.
Best Le Creuset deals right now
Cast Iron Classic Round Casserole | Le Creuset, now £189 (was £315, 40% off)
It's a classic for a reason. This cast iron dish is the ultimate all-rounder, great for cooking in the oven, on the grill and on the hob.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Square Grillit | Le Creuset at John Lewis, now £119.20 (was £199 - 40% off)
Take your cooking to the next level with the Le Creuset grillit - giving your meat those smoky outdoor grill flavours from the comfort of your kitchen.
Cast Iron Signature Shallow Casserole Dish (30cm) | Le Creuset at Harrods, now £225.01 (was £285)
Great for slow roasting and stews, this shallow iteration of the classic casserole dish is a great addition to any kitchen.
There are also deals on the heritage roasting dishes, beautifully soft-hued teapots, plates, bowls and even more traditional pan sets for those who aren't keen on the range of Le Creuset colourways.
Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish | Le Creuset, £25 (was £48 - now 48% off)
With the Black Friday weekend sales offering this coastal blue dish for half of the retail price, now's the time to invest in the best Le Creuset pieces.
Stoneware Classic Teapot | Le Creuset, now £29 (was £58 - 50% off)
Tea lovers, unite - there's 50% off this cute Le Creuset teapot and it's worth the purchase for the soft blue hue alone.
So if you're looking for the best Le Creuset Black Friday deals, now is the time to shop the cookware. With discounts of up to 50%, it's a trusted brand and adding any Le Creuset pieces to your culinary arsenal will liven up both your kitchen and your cooking. Plus, you'll love them forever - and not many products these days can guarantee that they'll stand the test of time.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news.
