Here’s what we’re buying in the positively dreamy new H&M Home collab

Another week, another high-street collaboration worth adding to your radar.

From Zara’s (chic AF) new collaboration with Charlotte Gainsbourg, to Missoma’s new line by one of the buzziest new designers about, it’s been an excellent few weeks for our wardrobes.

But, interiors lovers, rejoice: because it’s just about to be an even better one for our homes.

Introducing the dreamy new H&M Home collection – a bright, joyful edit created in collaboration with four of contemporary art’s most exciting new names: Brunna Mancuso, Diana Ejaita, and creative duo Sacrée Frangine (made up of childhood friends Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade).

Available to shop now, with prices starting from just £19.99, highlights from the 16-piece collection, which is (aptly) called ‘For the Love of Art’, include vibrant illustrative posters, pretty vases, soft, wool-blend blankets and embroidered cushion covers. (Need we say more?)

“Our pieces in the collection are gentle reminders to take time. Take time to dream, to contemplate a beautiful landscape, to smile, to spend time with people you love or miss,” say Paris-based creative duo Sacrée Frangine, who are behind the collab’s picture-perfect stoneware plant pots and vases.

Like all H&M collaborations – see its Simone Rocha, Margiela, Comme des Garcons collabs for evidence – the best bit of the new homeware edit is just how luxe it looks (read: how perfect it is for those of us with Liberty tastes on a H&M budget).

“For this collection, I was thinking of people being in dialogue with the environment; messages that inspire us to make choices in respect of nature. I think these types of reflections are fundamental nowadays,” says Italian-Nigerian artist Diana Ejaita, whose bold, block-colour prints have been transferred to cushion covers and super soft wool-blend blankets.

For Brazilian artist Brunna Mancuso, meanwhile – whose elegant watercolour prints are headed straight to the top of our wish list – it’s about taking pride in femininity.

“We are so powerful and delicate at the same time,” she says of her illustrative posters. “I like to explore that in my work through the expressive brush strokes, the textures, the shapes and colours. I’d love it if every woman on the planet felt as confident as the women I paint.”

Swoon.

Some sage advice? As with all H&M collab best bits, ‘For the Love of Art’ is likely to sell out, so if something (in our case, everything) takes your fancy, add to basket, stat.

Now if you excuse us, we’ll just be replacing every single furnishing we own with one of these.