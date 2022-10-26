These are the 10 best Christmas candles to add to your basket
Perfect for the festive season.
Is there anything better than spending the weekend decorating the house for Christmas, sipping on a glass of mulled wine and burning your favourite luxury candle (opens in new tab)? I don't think so.
As a self-confessed candle addict, I have tried (and am still trying) my fair share of festive scents, so I thought it was only right that I rounded up the best Christmas candles for you to shop.
Whether you are treating yourself or you are looking for some great gift ideas, I've got you covered.
With so many different scents on offer, sometimes it can be hard to know what to go for. But fear not, as I've also taken it upon myself to speak to the experts and find out exactly what they recommend.
Keep on scrolling to shop some of my all-time favourite festive candles and the scents that I will be adding to my Christmas list this year.
For more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guide to the best reed diffusers (opens in new tab), too. Your home will be smelling sensational in no time.
What scents should you look out for when choosing the best Christmas candles?
With so many candles out there, it can be hard to know what to go for. I spoke to Nicola Elliott, Founder and Creative Director of Neom Organics (opens in new tab), who said: "When choosing scents for the festive periods you want to focus on relaxing and warming fragrances that create a feeling comfort."
"Our limited-edition soothing and traditional natural fragrance in our Christmas Wish Scented Candle (opens in new tab) is the epitome of that feeling, expertly blending fruity mandarin, spicy cinnamon and comforting tonka bean, plus 10 other essential oils to help you relax and unwind."
With that in mind, have a browse of the best Christmas candles and get ready to relax (once all the Christmas shopping is done, of course).
The 10 best Christmas candles to buy now
This Space NK scent is a favourite among the candle-loving community. Not only does it look beautiful, but it smells beautiful too. The unique cosy cinnamon, cedar and all spice scent would make a great addition to any lounge or living room this Christmas.
Burn time: Up to 20 hours
Ok, how cool is this? Not only have Marks and Spencer created a festive scent, but they've only gone and popped it in a light up Christmas candle. It features a metallic tree design with a light at the base, adding an extra cosy feel to your home. Scented with apple and spice, what's not to like?
Molton Brown is one of my go-to candle brands, so I always make sure to check out their Christmas offerings. If you like your scents to be on the slightly sweeter side, then this might be the one for you thanks to hints of candied red berries and citruses. Don't worry though, they've thrown in some warm musky-woods for good measure.
Burn time: Up to 37.5 hours
For those of you looking for more of a fresh scent, say hello to Christmas Trees by Jo Loves. This candle is powered by, you guessed it, notes of fresh pine. However, with the addition of aromatic lavender, incense and amber, it would be a welcome addition to any room.
Burn time: 50+ hours
I'm not joking when I say I have had this candle burning for the last three days straight. I love strong, orange scents around the festive season, especially in my kitchen, and that's exactly where this candle is currently living. Sliced orange, sweet mandarin and neroli blossom are just a few of the notes that make this candle so delicious.
Burn time: 45 hours
When it comes to candles, you can't beat a bit of Jo Malone. For Christmas, opt for the brand's White Moss and Snowdrop candle, which transports you to a forest filled with powdery snow. Fresh, crisp and smooth, this scent is perfect for a sunny winter's day.
Wanting something a little warmer? It doesn't get much better than this. This limited-edition candle was inspired by the traditional Milanese festive pastry, the Panettone. With notes of citrus, candied fruits and vanilla, your mouth will definitely start watering after burning this.
It wouldn't be Christmas without a Winter candle from The White Company. The candle itself is infused with cinnamon sticks, orange slices and red berries, filling your home with festive goodness. I am getting one for everyone in my family.
Burn time: 40 hours
When I first got this candle, I was intrigued. The name itself doesn't give much away about the scent, so I wasn't sure what to expect. However, after one sniff my senses were filled with rich autumnal, forest-floor notes, bringing about fond memories of long walks with family on Christmas Day.
Burn time: Up to 50 hours
For a classic Christmas scent, you can't go wrong with NEOM's Christmas Wish candle. The traditional holiday scent contains notes of mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean, and the white and gold packaging will add a magical touch to any home.
