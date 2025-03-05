Been consistent with your probiotic supplements but not feeling any different? 5 simple reasons why
Daily supps not boosting your wellbeing?
If you're anything like team MC UK, you're a fan of supplements and are constantly on the lookout for tried and tested formulations that will boost your wellbeing. Whether it's a daily Vitamin D tablet in winter, an iron vitamin year-round to improve energy and beat fatigue, or a magnesium boost pre-bedtime to improve sleep quality, there are plenty of research-backed options out there.
Probiotics are having a bit of a moment right now, too, with new formulations popping up left, right and centre promising to do everything from boost gut health to improve mental wellbeing. Heard the term bandied around but not entirely sure what they actually are? "Probiotics are widely promoted as a quick and easy fix for gut health," shares Dr Megan Rossi, a gut health doctor and leading Research Fellow at King's College London who has an award-winning PhD in probiotics.
Dr Rossi knows pretty much everything there is to know about the topic and is one of the most well-respected experts in the industry. So, question - have you been taking a probiotic for three months or more and are yet to notice any benefits? Enter, Dr Rossi's guide to why your probiotics might not be delivering the results they promised.
She cautions that sadly many products currently on the market simply don't live up to their claims. "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," she warns. "New consumer research commissioned by SMART STRAINS has shown that over two-thirds of us (77%) have seen no significant improvements to our health when taking probiotics."
Keen to learn more? Keep scrolling for five simple reasons she reckons your probiotic supplements might not be working for you. Yet to dabble in the world of gut health boosting supps and wondering, should I take probiotics? Read our expert-backed guide. We've also got explainers on what causes bloating, simple gut health hacks to incorporate in your day-to-day, and the unhealthy gut symptoms to have on your radar, too.
Wondering, why aren't my probiotics working? 5 simple reasons
1. Too many strains are competing
Reason number one? "Each probiotic strain is basically a different type of bacteria, and there are tens of thousands of them," Dr Rossi explains. "The probiotic you’re taking might have too many strains thrown in together (yes, this is a thing!) and therefore, the bacteria can compete with each other, affecting the product’s overall efficacy."
2. You're not only taking them when you need them
Interestingly, the same consumer survey she touched on above also revealed that 56% of women are taking probiotics for their "general gut health and digestion" - yet scientific research shows that if you're healthy, there is actually no evidence to support the use of a daily probiotic for your gut bacteria.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"In fact, there are international probiotic guidelines confirming that live bacteria supplements used in this way are ineffective," she warns.
3. You're using the incorrect dosage
Did you know? Another reason that your probiotic might not be working is simply because the dose isn't right.
"The right amount of bacteria taken at the right time is crucial for a probiotic to work effectively," she goes on. "Studies have shown that we need to ensure we match the dose to what is used in clinical trials in order to reap the health benefits."
4. You're using the wrong format
As well as taking the right strain of probiotic at the right time, it's also important to be mindful of the format of the supplement you're including in your daily routine.
"The format might not be right for your needs," she stresses. "For example, for cold and flu, it's best taken in powder form - in the clinical trials, that's when it starts working in the nose and throat without impacting your lung microbiome where the winter viruses often target." For your vaginal microbiome, she goes on, you’re best off with a capsule format to support things down under.
5. You're not using the right strains for your needs
This one might seem obvious, but Dr. Rossi warns that many of us aren't taking the right strain of bacteria for the specific outcome we want to see. "It’s like taking a vitamin D supplement to treat an iron deficiency - it doesn’t make sense," she stresses.
Case in point: "According to randomised placebo-controlled trials, the Lactobacillus rhamnosus LGG® strain has been clinically proven to reduce Antibiotic Associated Diarrohea (AAD) gastrointestinal side effects, including the incidence and duration of loose stools, bloating and taste disturbance that commonly occur alongside taking antibiotics," she explains.
On the other hand, for fussy, colicky babies, Bifidobacterium lactis BB-12® strain has been shown to significantly reduce the duration and number of episodes of crying or fussing in infants with colic, shares the doctor. "It can also improve sleep duration, improve their gut microbiome and stool outcomes and importantly, improve parents’ physical, emotional and social functioning scores."
What should I look for in a good quality probiotic?
Good question. If you're still keen to boost your gut health with probiotics, there are a few things to consider before you buy. "The formulation should have been tested in a human clinical trial showing a clear benefit, otherwise, it’s probably not worth your time or money and risk of taking the wrong one," shares Dr Rossi.
She also recommends checking that it's been lab tested for potency to ensure the product contains what’s promised. "There are also recommendations from The World Health Organization relating to particular probiotics with clear scientific evidence," she concludes.
Any tips for choosing an effective probiotic for you?
The consumer survey that Dr Rossi touched on above showed that almost three-quarters (70%) of regular probiotic users find it difficult to choose the right probiotic for their needs. "This is a big problem," Dr Rossi highlights. Her top tips include:
1. Invest in a specific strain for a specific need
"Many probiotics claim to support general gut health, but there’s actually no scientific evidence to support this," she warns.
Top tip: "I'd avoid spending money on a generalist probiotic, and aim for a targeted product that’s condition-specific."
2. Check the ingredients
"Another watch-out is to look for products with no added sugars or emulsifiers, as these go against gut health fundamentals," she goes on.
3. Ask - has the probiotic been tested in a human clinical trial?
If someone is trying to sell you a probiotic, Dr Rossi recommends always asking: has this product been tested in a human clinical trial for my specific symptoms? "If the answer is no, it’s probably not worth taking," she shares.
To get into the nitty gritty of it... "The most reliable studies are randomised placebo-controlled trials, known as RCTs, where participants are randomly assigned to either take the probiotic or a placebo," she explains. "Neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the real probiotic (known as a blinded study). This prevents the placebo effect, where people experience a perceived benefit simply because they believe the product is working."
Bottom line? "RCTs are the gold standard for proving whether what you’re testing truly has a benefit.
However, one final warning - it’s important to highlight that while they can certainly be helpful in your overall gut health journey, supplements are not the be-all and end-all for good gut health. "The latest research, which our team at King’s College London is working to validate, highlights the importance of eating a variety of plants, the target being 30+ different types per week to support your everyday gut health. A more diverse plant-based diet supports a richer mix of gut bacteria, which is linked to better immunity, mental health, and metabolism."
Try this: "Small swaps, like choosing a mixed bag of berries instead of just blueberries or a pack of mixed seeds instead of a single variety, can make achieving this goal much more attainable," she concludes.
Shop MC UK approved products now:
Got a cold or feeling run down? SMART STRAINS is Dr Megan's newest launch and one of the first probiotics on the market that uses different strains to target different ailments.
Keen to up your movement from home or add some weighted moves to your workouts? These ankle weights are loved by celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
MC UK loves BAM activewear - a certified B Corp, they produce ethical and functional leggings, bras and tops that'll stand the test of time.
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, nine-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she heads up all strategy for her pillars, working across commissioning, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest health updates, writing the must-read wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely sustainable and squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She also spearheads the brand's annual Women in Sport covers, interviewing and shooting the likes of Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Daryll Neita, and Lavaia Nielsen. She's won a BSME for her sustainability work, regularly hosts panels and presents for events like the Sustainability Awards, and is a stickler for a strong stat, too, seeing over nine million total impressions on the January 2023 Wellness Issue she oversaw. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
As a Health Editor who works out six times a week - how cold water showering transformed my post-workout routine
Mira Showers' ColdBoost technology has been a game-changer.
By Ally Head
-
It may be 15 this year, but one bottle of this unique and cult fragrance *still* sells every 70 seconds—it’s that good
It’s not a perfume
By Jazzria Harris
-
I have really long hair—I consider this hair mask to be the reason why it never looks or feels dry
Come for the cute packaging; stay for the impressive results
By Tori Crowther
-
As a Health Editor who works out six times a week, here's how cold water showering transformed my post-workout routine
Mira Showers' ColdBoost technology has been a game-changer.
By Ally Head
-
I tried eating high protein breakfasts every day for seven days - and my energy and hunger levels have never felt so balanced
Kickstart your day with a high protein feast.
By Anna Bartter
-
I tried doing a 10-minute power walk every morning for a week - it's the best energy boost I've ever tried
One to add to your routine?
By Katie Sims
-
I made a 2025 bingo card to help me *actually* stick to my goals - and I'm shocked at how much it's boosted my motivation
A wellness trend that's actually worth trying?
By Nishaa Sharma
-
Introducing Road To Recovery: Ally's London Marathon training diary
Senior Health Editor Ally Head has been dreaming of crossing the finish line of the 2025 London Marathon for a year. But will she make it?
By Ally Head
-
I tried the viral Mel Robbins morning routine for a week - and, having tested, totally get the hype
My body clock is *finally* back on track.
By Nishaa Sharma
-
As the US bans controversial additive Red Dye 3 - a dietician explains what it is and why it's so harmful
Cherry red food colouring is on the out.
By Anna Bartter
-
I'm a leading wellness expert - and always turn to these 5 simple prompts before saying yes to a decision
Always feel torn? Consider this your bible.
By Adrienne Adhami