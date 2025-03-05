Been consistent with your probiotic supplements but not feeling any different? 5 simple reasons why

If you're anything like team MC UK, you're a fan of supplements and are constantly on the lookout for tried and tested formulations that will boost your wellbeing. Whether it's a daily Vitamin D tablet in winter, an iron vitamin year-round to improve energy and beat fatigue, or a magnesium boost pre-bedtime to improve sleep quality, there are plenty of research-backed options out there.

Probiotics are having a bit of a moment right now, too, with new formulations popping up left, right and centre promising to do everything from boost gut health to improve mental wellbeing. Heard the term bandied around but not entirely sure what they actually are? "Probiotics are widely promoted as a quick and easy fix for gut health," shares Dr Megan Rossi, a gut health doctor and leading Research Fellow at King's College London who has an award-winning PhD in probiotics.

Dr Rossi knows pretty much everything there is to know about the topic and is one of the most well-respected experts in the industry. So, question - have you been taking a probiotic for three months or more and are yet to notice any benefits? Enter, Dr Rossi's guide to why your probiotics might not be delivering the results they promised.

She cautions that sadly many products currently on the market simply don't live up to their claims. "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," she warns. "New consumer research commissioned by SMART STRAINS has shown that over two-thirds of us (77%) have seen no significant improvements to our health when taking probiotics."

Keen to learn more? Keep scrolling for five simple reasons she reckons your probiotic supplements might not be working for you. Yet to dabble in the world of gut health boosting supps and wondering, should I take probiotics? Read our expert-backed guide. We've also got explainers on what causes bloating, simple gut health hacks to incorporate in your day-to-day, and the unhealthy gut symptoms to have on your radar, too.

Wondering, why aren't my probiotics working? 5 simple reasons

1. Too many strains are competing

Reason number one? "Each probiotic strain is basically a different type of bacteria, and there are tens of thousands of them," Dr Rossi explains. "The probiotic you’re taking might have too many strains thrown in together (yes, this is a thing!) and therefore, the bacteria can compete with each other, affecting the product’s overall efficacy."

2. You're not only taking them when you need them

Interestingly, the same consumer survey she touched on above also revealed that 56% of women are taking probiotics for their "general gut health and digestion" - yet scientific research shows that if you're healthy, there is actually no evidence to support the use of a daily probiotic for your gut bacteria.

"In fact, there are international probiotic guidelines confirming that live bacteria supplements used in this way are ineffective," she warns.

3. You're using the incorrect dosage

Did you know? Another reason that your probiotic might not be working is simply because the dose isn't right.

"The right amount of bacteria taken at the right time is crucial for a probiotic to work effectively," she goes on. "Studies have shown that we need to ensure we match the dose to what is used in clinical trials in order to reap the health benefits."

4. You're using the wrong format

As well as taking the right strain of probiotic at the right time, it's also important to be mindful of the format of the supplement you're including in your daily routine.

"The format might not be right for your needs," she stresses. "For example, for cold and flu, it's best taken in powder form - in the clinical trials, that's when it starts working in the nose and throat without impacting your lung microbiome where the winter viruses often target." For your vaginal microbiome, she goes on, you’re best off with a capsule format to support things down under.

5. You're not using the right strains for your needs

This one might seem obvious, but Dr. Rossi warns that many of us aren't taking the right strain of bacteria for the specific outcome we want to see. "It’s like taking a vitamin D supplement to treat an iron deficiency - it doesn’t make sense," she stresses.

Case in point: "According to randomised placebo-controlled trials, the Lactobacillus rhamnosus LGG® strain has been clinically proven to reduce Antibiotic Associated Diarrohea (AAD) gastrointestinal side effects, including the incidence and duration of loose stools, bloating and taste disturbance that commonly occur alongside taking antibiotics," she explains.

On the other hand, for fussy, colicky babies, Bifidobacterium lactis BB-12® strain has been shown to significantly reduce the duration and number of episodes of crying or fussing in infants with colic, shares the doctor. "It can also improve sleep duration, improve their gut microbiome and stool outcomes and importantly, improve parents’ physical, emotional and social functioning scores."

What should I look for in a good quality probiotic?

Good question. If you're still keen to boost your gut health with probiotics, there are a few things to consider before you buy. "The formulation should have been tested in a human clinical trial showing a clear benefit, otherwise, it’s probably not worth your time or money and risk of taking the wrong one," shares Dr Rossi.

She also recommends checking that it's been lab tested for potency to ensure the product contains what’s promised. "There are also recommendations from The World Health Organization relating to particular probiotics with clear scientific evidence," she concludes.

Any tips for choosing an effective probiotic for you?

The consumer survey that Dr Rossi touched on above showed that almost three-quarters (70%) of regular probiotic users find it difficult to choose the right probiotic for their needs. "This is a big problem," Dr Rossi highlights. Her top tips include:

1. Invest in a specific strain for a specific need

"Many probiotics claim to support general gut health, but there’s actually no scientific evidence to support this," she warns.

Top tip: "I'd avoid spending money on a generalist probiotic, and aim for a targeted product that’s condition-specific."

2. Check the ingredients

"Another watch-out is to look for products with no added sugars or emulsifiers, as these go against gut health fundamentals," she goes on.

3. Ask - has the probiotic been tested in a human clinical trial?

If someone is trying to sell you a probiotic, Dr Rossi recommends always asking: has this product been tested in a human clinical trial for my specific symptoms? "If the answer is no, it’s probably not worth taking," she shares.

To get into the nitty gritty of it... "The most reliable studies are randomised placebo-controlled trials, known as RCTs, where participants are randomly assigned to either take the probiotic or a placebo," she explains. "Neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the real probiotic (known as a blinded study). This prevents the placebo effect, where people experience a perceived benefit simply because they believe the product is working."

Bottom line? "RCTs are the gold standard for proving whether what you’re testing truly has a benefit.

However, one final warning - it’s important to highlight that while they can certainly be helpful in your overall gut health journey, supplements are not the be-all and end-all for good gut health. "The latest research, which our team at King’s College London is working to validate, highlights the importance of eating a variety of plants, the target being 30+ different types per week to support your everyday gut health. A more diverse plant-based diet supports a richer mix of gut bacteria, which is linked to better immunity, mental health, and metabolism."

Try this: "Small swaps, like choosing a mixed bag of berries instead of just blueberries or a pack of mixed seeds instead of a single variety, can make achieving this goal much more attainable," she concludes.

