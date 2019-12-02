Apparently, this is the unhealthiest city in the UK

Oh dear.

We know that women in these cities are least satisfied with their sex lives and that this is the most unaffordable city in the UK (hint: it’s not London), but when it comes to our busy lifestyles, which cities are the least healthy?

A study has revealed that the unhealthiest city in the UK is Cardiff, closely followed by Glasgow and Birmingham. But things aren’t looking too peachy in the south, either, with London and Plymouth also making the list.

Fitness app Freeletics asked 2,000 British adults questions about their health to see which of the major cities across the UK came out as the unhealthiest. It took into consideration the amount of alcohol they drink, how little they exercise and the amount of processed, high sugar foods they consume.

It turns out that as many as 58% of Glaswegians and 50% of Londoners feel that their lifestyle is so unhealthy that it’ll affect their life expectancy.

More than a quarter of the adult population feel the stresses and strains of modern life are the main barrier they face when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, leading to habits and addictions such as overeating and binge drinking. The same number blamed depression for unhealthy and inactive lifestyles.

Furthermore, 52% said they fear they will remain unhealthy forever, with 15 percent claiming they have no idea how to start living more healthily, and 14% saying they are too old to change.

Shockingly, 43% of Brits admit they don’t eat the recommended five portions of fruit and veg a day, with 40% revealing they never do the 30 minutes of exercises a day that the NHS suggests.

UNHEALTHIEST CITIES

Cardiff (60 percent of residents say their current lifestyle will lead them to die early) Glasgow (58 percent) Birmingham (55 percent) Edinburgh (53 percent) Sheffield (52 percent) Manchester (51 percent) London (50 percent) Leeds (48 percent) Newcastle (47 percent) Plymouth (46 percent)

Daniel Sobhani, CEO of Freeletics, which commissioned the study as part of its Dare To Be Free campaign, said: ‘It’s extremely worrying that the majority of the nation are not living the healthiest lives they could be.

‘Our study revealed a myriad of common barriers that get in the way of people being healthier and more active, and the fact that a shocking 88 percent feel powerless to change their lifestyle is something we want to change.

‘As a company, we aim to encourage the public to free themselves from exercise excuses and dare to better their lifestyle.’

Are you surprised by the results?