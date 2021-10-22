Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As deaths rise to the highest since mid-March.

This week, NHS leaders have warned that the government’s “Plan B” restrictions to fight against Coronavirus may have to be implemented.

Plan B, in short, may mean the government asking for face masks to become compulsory again in public settings and that those who can work from home, to do so.

Plan C, on the other hand, looks like it could include a more extreme lockdown and stricter measures, even calling for households to stop mixing again, as per the previous UK lockdowns.

There were 223 Covid-related deaths in the UK on Tuesday – the highest number of deaths since 9th March.

As per The Telegraph, cabinet ministers are discussing tougher measures at current. This comes as rates are predicted to spike as the weather gets colder and the NHS gets busier.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has maintained that further restrictions so far haven’t been necessary, but did warn that restrictions may return as we get closer to Christmas.

However health minister Edward Argar doesn’t think it’ll be required. He told Sky News he was “not aware” of such plans. “That is not a story with foundation,” Argar added.

“Of course as a government you look at, as we have done with our Plan B, alternatives and ways that you might – if you needed to – start easing that pressure”, the health minister added.

Mr Argar said limiting household mixing was not something being “actively considered”.

It’s thought that the stricter measures are a contingency plan, rather than being the government’s first choice or “Plan A”.

The health secretary further added that, while there’s no plan to implement them at current – pressure on our doctors and nurses working for the NHS aren’t yet “unsustainable”, he shared – that could change in the future.

Social distancing measures could further include the use of vaccine passports.

This comes the same week as The Queen has had to cancel a two-day trip to Northern Ireland after being struck down by a cold. It’s even been reported that she spent the night in hospital as a precautionary measure.

What do you reckon – will Plan C be implemented over the coming months?