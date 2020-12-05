Men can now pay to experience the pain of childbirth

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No matter how many episodes of One Born Every Minute you watch, many women will tell you that it’s near impossible to explain what childbirth actually feels like.

And for any woman who wants their baby daddy to really understand the pains of labour, we think we’ve found the perfect gift.

Soon-to-be fathers can now pay to experience exactly (or near enough) what it will feel like for their partner when the time comes for them to give birth.

Ultrasound Baby Face is a company delivering contractions to men who wish to understand what their other half will be going through. They offer a ’30 minute labour experience’ and will be asked to wear a 27lb weighted bump while undergoing ‘a range of everyday household activities that a heavily pregnant woman may struggle with on the run up to labour.’

Then, they’ll be strapped up to a Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation machine and experience a series of electric shocks for around seven minutes.

Ahem, seven minutes is hardly equivalent seventeen hours of pain and pushing, but at least they’ll get some idea of what it’s really like.

The website states: ‘This experience has been created in jest; we completely appreciate that we cannot fully replicate the experience of pregnancy and labour in a 30 minute timescale; however we hope that all participants leave with a higher level of empathy and a better understanding of what mothers go through.’

A spokesperson for the company said: ‘It’s a chance for the man to show to his partner that he is there for them and to help them experience a little bit of what they’re partner is going through.

‘It will hopefully be a bit of a giggle for the woman as well. Something to make her feel a bit better about everything she has ahead.’

The whole thing costs just £25 and sounds like it could be an eye-opening Christmas present…