Keen to take your home workouts up a notch? 7 medicine ball ab moves guaranteed to fire up your entire core

Here at Marie Claire UK we’re all about making a healthy, active lifestyle as easy and accessible as possible. Often, this means looking at the best home workouts requiring little or no equipment – but sometimes, an easy way to level up those living room sessions is to use some simple equipment. Enter stage right, medicine ball ab moves.

There’s no better way to fire up those v-ups, planks and Russian twists than by weighting them with a medicine ball – and, let’s face it, ab exercises can be hard enough without the weight. But we all know that a strong core is fundamental to balance, stability and performance – so it’s well worth incorporating a few simple ab moves in your workout regime if you’re not already.

Don’t forget – when we talk about core strength, we’re talking about more than just our abs. As personal trainer Mandy Wong Outram previously told MC UK, “The terms "core" and "abs" are often used interchangeably, but there is a distinct difference,” she explains. “The core comprises all the muscles in the body's trunk, including your abdominal muscles (transverse abdominis, internal obliques, external obliques and rectus abdominis) as well as your multifidus, erector spinae, diaphragm, and pelvic floor muscles. On the other hand, the abs specifically refer to four muscles located between the ribs and pelvis on the front of the body: transverse abdominis, internal obliques, external obliques, and rectus abdominis.”

If you’re wondering why it’s important to train your core, how long have you got? The real-life benefits of a strong mid-section really are myriad, from reducing our risk of injury and improving posture and balance - some studies, such as this one published in the Journal of Behavioural Science, show that a strong core can even enhance athletic performance – and we’re here for it.

So be prepared to seriously up the ante with your next ab workout – and while you’re here, you might be interested to read our guide to the best standing core exercises, the core exercises personal trainers swear by, and the best ab workouts for women, here.

7 medicine ball ab moves to fire up your entire core

What are medicine ball ab moves?

First things first, you might be wondering what a medicine ball even is – allow us to explain.

“A medicine ball is a weighted ball, usually made of leather, plastic or rubber and filled with materials like sand to make them heavy,” explains Wong Outram. “They come in various weights and sizes for different fitness levels, so you can tailor yours accordingly.”

Think a basketball but heavier.

What are the benefits of medicine ball ab moves?

Any core move that also includes a weight is a serious ab burn. While bodyweight ab exercises are effective on their own, adding a weight to the move allows you to target muscles in different ways and up the challenge – just like adding weights to a squat or lunge.

And they can be used in loads of different ways.

“Medicine balls are great because you can do so many exercises with them to work different muscles and improve core stability and strength,” says Wong Outram. “Unlike dumbbells, you won't damage your floor if you accidentally drop them. In fact, you can even throw them against walls and floors to build up explosive power! Plus, using a medicine ball helps you get stronger for everyday activities and sports. Basically, medicine balls are super fun and useful for developing full body strength and fitness.”

A word of warning though: start small and work your way up, and make sure your form is on point – otherwise you’ll be picking up injuries rather than enhancing your workout.

7 PT-approved medicine ball ab moves to try today

Keen to give medicine ball core exercises a try? Here's our pick of PT-approved moves to tackle today, compiled alongside personal trainers Mandy Wong Outram and Nicole Chapman.

1. Medicine ball Russian twists

What? Tricky enough with just bodyweight, a medicine ball Russian twist is a whole different ball game (excuse the pun). Sit on the floor with your knees bent, lean back slightly while holding a medicine ball. Rotate your torso from side to side tapping the ball lightly on the floor while keeping your core engaged and back flat.

Why? “This exercise targets your obliques, improves rotational strength, and enhances core stability,” says Wong Outram.

How long? Perform 10 to 15 reps on each side.

2. Medicine ball plank pass

What? Level up the humble (but certainly not easy) plank by passing a medicine ball under your body as you maintain a high plank position.

Why? "This move engages the entire core for stability and strength," says Wong Outram. "Just make sure you keep your hips level and as still as you can."

How long? Wong Outram advises performing 10 to 15 reps on each side.

3. Medicine ball V-up

What? A classic V-up with added oomph. Lie on your back with your legs straight and hold a medicine ball over your head. Simultaneously lift your legs and shoulders off the ground while reaching for your toes with the ball.

Why? "This exercise strengthens upper and lower abdominals while improving coordination," says Wong Outram.

How long? Try for 10 to 15 reps, depending on strength.

4. Medicine ball bicycle crunch

What? You'll probably be familiar with a standard bicycle crunch - this is the same, but holding a medicine ball at chest level.

Why? A classic for a reason, the medicine ball bicycle crunch is a powerhouse move for your core, effectively engaging both the rectus abdominis and the obliques.

How long? Perform 10 to 15 reps on each side.

5. Medicine ball kneeling slams

What? "Start holding the medicine ball and sitting on your heels," says Chapman. "Rise up to a kneeling position, and squeeze your glutes while lifting the ball above your head. Slam the ball down to the floor."

Why? This slam move really works your core - and you can go to town on it too. Perfect if you're feeling stressed - let out that frustration on slamming the ball! "Try not to arch the back," cautions Chapman. "Performed properly, this move really works the whole core."

How long? Go for a set of 10 to begin with and build up gradually from there.

6. Medicine ball plank

What? A plank, but make it harder. "Place your hands on the medicine ball to challenge ultimate core stability," says Chapman. "Once you've mastered that, take it to the mountain climber or slow spider plank directing the knees out towards your elbow."

Why? Perfect for beginners, or those who want to take their standard bodyweight plank to the next level, this move challenges core stability and engages all those hard-to-reach stabilising muscles.

How long? See if you can last 30 seconds, then build up to one minute - or longer!

7. Medicine wall balls

What? Throw the medicine ball up onto a target or the wall. Squat down to receive the ball as you return to standing use the momentum of the power through your legs to release the ball back up the the wall before squatting again to collect.

Why? "This medicine ball move is the full package," says Chapman. "It'll work your whole body and excellent for strength the whole core including your posterior chain helping make daily tasks easier - a great functional move."

How long? Try completing 10 reps and build from there.

