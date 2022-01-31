Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s rumoured that actress Emma Roberts has separated from her partner of three years Garrett Hedlund in the last few months and, speaking to Tatler magazine for the first time since the rumours broke, she’s opened up about her mental health.

Saying that her life has changed drastically recently, she spoke with positivity about the future and of her feelings about turning 30.

“My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand,” she said. “I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have’.”

She continued: “I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

The couple have a one-year-old son together called Rhodes and met in 2019. At current, neither have spoken publically about the rumors, and reps for both parties have denied the opportunity to comment.

E! Online reported that Garret was arrested for public intoxication on the same day that he and Emma called time on their marriage, but again, whether or not this is true is at this point in time speculation.

During her Tatler cover interview, Emma chose not to comment when asked about her relationship.

She did, however, chat in detail about her own endometriosis diagnosis two years ago and her fertility struggles when trying to fall pregnant with her son.

When she was diagnosed and told her condition could affect her fertility, she said she “felt the heaviness of the moment,” but then went on to conceive naturally.

The American Horror Story and Wild Child star also spoke about her hopes for raising her son, detailing some non-negotiables. “I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman. I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life… I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”

The 30-year-old added: “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man.”

Our thoughts are with Emma and her family at this difficult time.