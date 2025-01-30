As a Health Writer, I approach nutrition trends with caution - but was surprised by how I felt after drinking cucumber water every day for two weeks

You'd be right if you assumed that, as a Health Writer, I enjoy nurturing healthy habits as part of my day-to-day. That said, staying well-hydrated is not something I'm great at staying on top of. The day I discovered that drinking copious cups of tea and coffee throughout the day wasn't helping my water levels was a very sad day for me. And those frequent, niggly evening headaches? Perhaps, the result of a caffeine-fuelled day segueing seamlessly into wine evenings with friends (I know - wine doesn't count either...).

And while the advent of perimenopause has meant I've switched wine for water, I know I'm still nowhere near the NHS-recommended eight glasses a day. So when MC UK's Senior Health Editor Ally asked if I'd try drinking cucumber water every day for two weeks, it felt meant to be. I was the perfect guinea pig.

Why cucumber water, you ask? Well, much like mint water, lemon water and the like, adding some slices of the veggie to your tap water is all the rage right now. And while I'm absolutely taking the Internet's claims that it can help to prevent diseases, boost bone health and even impart a glowing complexion with a pinch of salt until I've spoken to the experts for their take, as one of nature's most hydrating ingredients, I'm interested to find out if it'll help me to feel better overall.

I'm nothing if not a stickler for science, though - so I have to mention here that there aren't any studies on the benefits of cucumber water specifically. That said, however, studies (such as this one, published in the International Journal of Health Sciences) highlight that cucumbers are rich in antioxidants, help reduce blood sugar levels, and may even help lower cholesterol levels.

Eager to read more? Keep scrolling to find out how I got on - and, while you're here, check out how MC UK's Health Editor Ally got on when she tried apple cider vinegar every day, how one Health Writer found drinking a ginger shot every day , plus find out if TikTok's viral salt water trend really has any perks, here.

I drank cucumber water every day for two weeks - and interestingly, found it boosted my wellbeing.

What is cucumber water?

First things first, cucumber water really is what the name suggests - a few slices of cucumber popped into a glass or jug of water.

"Cucumber water is just water infused with fresh cucumber slices," says nutritionist GQ Jordan. "Some people like to add extras like mint or lemon for more flavour, too."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why do people rave about drinking cucumber water?

You won't have to search too hard on social media to find a myraid of claims about how cucumber water can revolutionise your health and wellness - and, truth be told, as a daily habit, it's up there with the least harmful.

However, make no mistake: if you're expecting a fortnight of drinking cucumber water to radically overhaul your wellbeing, you're setting yourself up for disappointment. As always, the key to improving your overall health lies in a consistent approach to diet, sleep, lifestyle and more.

But, if you're in the market for a simple way to feel like you're doing something good each day, cucumber water could be an easy, cheap and achievable place to start.

As a nation, we're pretty obsessed with wellness rituals at the moment, and as such, cucumber water fits the brief - popping some ice cubes and cucumber slices into a jug of water can be a soothing, mindful morning habit, even imparting a spa-like feel to your day.

Are there any science-backed benefits of drinking cucumber water?

As for actual benefits? We'll be honest - it's mainly hydration, but given that hydration is one of the most important aspects of diet, don't underestimate how impactful this can be.

"It’s not a miracle drink, but cucumber water can help with hydration, which is key for overall health," notes Jordan. "Cucumber adds a bit of flavour to plain water and contains small amounts of electrolytes like potassium, which might slightly support hydration - especially after exercise or in hot weather."

Some studies (such as this randomised controlled trial, published in the Journal of Food Science) show that cucumber seeds can help to control cholesterol levels, while research does show that they have antioxidant properties. However, it's tricky to know how well these benefits carry through to simply drinking their water, or whether they are limited to eating the fruit whole.

"Cucumber water does provide some benefits, although many of them are indirect," agrees specialist dietician and author of How Not To Eat Ultra Processed, Nichola Ludlam-Raine. "Drinking more water, whether plain or infused, supports optimal bodily functions, including temperature regulation, digestion, and skin health.

"Cucumber also contains a small amounts of antioxidants like vitamin C and beta-carotene (vitamin A), which may be present in the water in small amounts - the amount is minimal though compared to eating cucumbers whole. Lastly, replacing sugary beverages with cucumber water could support weight management and overall health by reducing added sugar intake."

What happens when you drink cucumber water every day for two weeks? I tried it

Week one

After a few weeks of caffeine-fuelled busyness, I'm more than ready to start taking better care of myself. So, I start each day filling my favourite jug with icy, cucumber-slice-infused water and keep it next to my laptop.

I'm not entirely sure I'm going to like it, but I'm pleasantly surprised to find that it's refreshing, subtle in flavour and feels like an upgrade from plain old water. Even better? I actually work my way through the jug pretty quickly. I thought it would last me all day, but by lunchtime, it needed a refill - hydration goals, reached.

Come the weekend, I manage to get my whole family in on the trend (and when I say it's a win that my kids all like something, I really mean it!). My jug sitting on the table is certainly prettier than my usual chipped glass, too.

By the end of the first week, it's become something of a mindful morning and lunchtime ritual for me to wash and chop the cucumbers. The experts were both at pains to stress the importance of washing the fruit thoroughly first, so I made sure to do this before popping them into my jug along with some ice cubes. Even taking the time to fill the jug gives me the opportunity to stop, breathe and destress for a moment, which is a real win for me.

Anna's jug of cucumber water during her two week hydration challenge (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Week two

As week two rolls around, I'm keen to see whether I actually notice any physical benefits from being better hydrated overall - and I think I do. I haven't had any headaches since starting the challenge, which could be a coincidence, depend on where I am in my menstrual cycle, or be a direct result of not being dehydrated constantly.

I'm definitely drinking way more water than I would do usually - even swapping out a cup of tea mid-morning for another glass of water - and it's super easy to pop into my bottle and have with me on my Peloton. Mid-workout, it feels more refreshing than plain water, too.

The only downside? I also need to pee way more. At first, I find this irritating, but anything that encourages me to get up from my desk and move around a little has to be a good thing, right?

Towards the end of the week, I start to branch out and add in other fruits, too. PSA: while they may look really pretty, strawberries go mushy very quickly and don't impart an awful lot of flavour, so personally, I'm going to stick to eating them whole.

Anna's jug of cucumber water during her two week hydration challenge (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Will I continue drinking cucumber water every day?

No one is more surprised than me to discover that yes, I'm on board with continuing the challenge. I've known for years that I ought to drink more water, and I do feel a bit better overall for having done so in the past fortnight. I've felt less bloated, less tired and a little bit smug, knowing I've hit at least one wellness goal every day.

Of course, it goes without saying, as all of our experts highlighted above, that it's likely my increased hydration levels that have boosted my wellbeing, rather than the cucumber water specifically. That said, adding a few slices of cucumber to my water made it something of a ritual, which in turn helped me to up my water intake.

Whether the benefits I've experienced are simply a placebo, I don't know. But I'm not entirely sure that it matters, either way - a win is a win, as far as I'm concerned.

Shop MC UK's go-to wellness essentials here:

Free People Movement collapsible carabiner bottle £18 at Free People Need hydration on the go? Pop those cucumber slices into this collapsible carabiner and you're all set - we like the mint colour, but there's a range of pastel shades on offer.

Sweaty Betty City Goer backpack £95 at Sweaty Betty Perfect for toting your new water bottle around town, this bag is smart enough for the office and roomy enough for gym kit and trainers, too.

Kencot Tall Optic Jug £45 at Amazon If you're not planning on leaving the house, this jug from MC UK favourite The White Company is ideal for keeping on your desk, or for family mealtimes - there's plenty of room to add mint leaves, lemon slices and more.