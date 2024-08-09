Charley Hull talks self care, confidence and the most pressing issues for female pro golfers today 

Charley Hull is a sporting pioneer, returning to the Olympic Games this summer to compete for gold. And while it would be a first for Team GB, the 28-year-old is no stranger to making history, breaking records from the start of her career.

Hull was just nine years old when she won an adult golfing event, becoming the youngest player ever to qualify for the Ladies European Tour at 15 years old. Three years later, she became the youngest player to take part in the Solheim Cup, and just this year, she reached a career-high in the Rolex Women’s World Golf rankings.

“Women’s professional golf is progressing,” Hull told Marie Claire UK when we talked to her as part of our Women In Sport special. “Women are getting to play courses, like Muirfield, that we might not have been able to before. More brands are getting into sponsoring women’s golf, and we are also getting bigger galleries which is great, but we need more exposure."

“Women’s sport gets less than 10% of the media coverage that men’s gets,” Hull continued. “Until that improves, we won’t be able to move forward the way we want to.”

Below, Hull talks openly to MC UK, sharing the pressing issues for female athletes, her go-to self care hacks, and the lessons she’s learnt from her professional golf career so far.

1. Winners don’t quit

“I like to work as hard as I can as I like the feeling of accomplishment. I hate being lazy. ‘Winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win’ is one of my favourite mottos.”

2. Preparation creates confidence

“If you put the effort in and prepare as well as you can, that should help build your confidence. I think it’s great going into something knowing that you’ve prepared at least as well or maybe even better than anyone else.”

3. Self care is essential

“I’m very into my skincare and love having facials whenever I’m home. As a golfer, we are out in the sun/ wind/ rain for up to 8 hours each day so I do my best to protect it from the elements and keep it hydrated. I also have regular massages to stay relaxed.”

4. Know your value

“The most pressing issue for female athletes today is being taken as seriously as male athletes. We are still just as likely to get comments in the media about what we are wearing over our performance. We put every bit as much effort into our careers as the men do, but we don’t seem to get as much out of it.”

(Image credit: Evian)

5. Working out is good for the mind

“Working out is really important to me, both physically and mentally. Obviously I need to be strong for golf, but I enjoy the challenge of a good workout and love doing sprints etc. My trainer (@precisiongolfkate) is a top Hyrox athlete so she’s great at challenging me and keeping it fresh. It’s good for my mind and I think the routine that comes with being a professional athlete helps me. I also remind myself how lucky I am to be travelling the world, doing something I love for a job!”

6. Find a beat that works for you

“For a gym workout, I love some old school house music, but some of the songs I listen to before I play golf are: Wicked game by Chris Issac, Ain’t no love in Oklahoma by Luke Combs, Habibti by Ard Adz, and Purple Rain by Prince.”

7. Find role models who inspire you

“I look up to a lot of boxers as I love their strong mentality and their work ethic. Mohammed Ali is the ultimate example of that. In golf, I look up to Tiger Woods and Steve Ballesteros who are both genius.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Embrace who you are

“I think the best piece of advice I’ve got over the years has been to be myself, and not try to be someone I’m not. Also not to be afraid of anything as any small errors you make now are going to be irrelevant in years to come.”

9. Remember what’s really important

“As much as I’ll always remember my tournament wins, the most special moment for me was playing the AIG Women’s open at Walton Heath last summer. Playing in a Major in front of my mum, dad, sisters and nephew Ralph was something I’d always dreamed of.”

10. Train smart and train hard

“My advice to anyone following in my footsteps would be to train smart and train hard. I just want to be the very best that I can be and hopefully that leads to more tournament wins. Winning a Major such as the Amundi Evian Championship would be the ultimate goal.”