Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From as little as £14.99.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll:

a. love a supportive pair of the best gym leggings or no-bounce best sports bras, and

b. love to know that they’ll last the test of time, too.

As a health editor, I’m lucky to get to sweat test kit for a living, but one trick I always share with friends and followers wanting to know which kit to invest in? Go with the best-sellers – the stats don’t lie, and more often than not, they’re firm favourites for a reason.

That’s why, when sports retailer SportsShoes.com gave me an exclusive insight into their top 20 best-selling women’s items, I knew I needed to share.

With over 4,265 products on the women’s section of their website alone, and some items as expensive as £320, it can be hard to know where to start. Not to mention, if you’re wondering how to stay healthy on a budget, a bit out of price range.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

That’s why so many of the below options – from brands like Hoka, Adidas, Nike, and more – are so great, as the site offers a discount on all products stocked, meaning even the higher price point items are at least 10% cheaper than on other sites (and more affordable for all budgets).

Not to mention they’re the most-purchased items on-site. Ready? Set? Happy shopping…

20 bestselling SportsShoes products

Hoka Clifton 8 Women’s Running Shoes – £124.99 | Sportsshoes

Like the sound of ultra-cushioned, supportive, and long-lasting running trainers? Then you’ll like the Clifton 8 from Hoka, which offer a comfortable all-round workout option. View Deal

ASICS GT-2000 10 Women’s Running Shoes – £119.99 | Sportsshoes

Asics are a trusted brand for a reason – because they produce shoes designed to go the distance. The GT-2000 10 is versatile and works across distances, whether you’re aiming for 5 or 50km. View Deal

BROOKS Adrenaline GTS 22 Women’s Running Shoes – £130.00 | Sportsshoes

Again, we’re not surprised that a Brooks shoe comes in the third most-sold spot. The Adrenaline GTS 22 is supportive and smooth, ideal for runners looking for a little more structure underfoot. View Deal

ADIDAS Terrex Free Hiker Women’s Mid Walking Boots – £169.99 | Sportsshoes

Read our guide to the best UK hikes and planning a walk soon? Then it’s time you invested in some hiking boots. This Terrex style from Adidas are particularly snazzy, and could double as trail running trainers, too. View Deal

Salomon Predict Hike Gore-Tex Women’s Mid Walking Boots – £164.99 | Sportsshoes

Again, one for the hikers, these Salomon boots promise to be comfortable, cosy, and waterproof, too. No blisters over here. View Deal

Higher State Women’s Seamfree Women’s Running Hoodie – £14.99 | Sportsshoes On the hunt for the perfect base layer for cold morning runs? This bargain option from Higher State promises to keep you cosy sans any chafe. View Deal

Higher State Women’s Seamless Women’s Low Impact Sports Bras (Pack of 3) – £19.99 | Sportsshoes

Similarly, these Higher State seamless sports bras are popular thanks to their bargain price point. Three for £19.99 is seriously good value, just make sure to opt for a higher support option if you’ll be doing a higher intensity workout, such as running or high intensity interval training. View Deal

Higher State Women’s Waterproof Trail Jacket – £44.99 | Sportsshoes

Hiking gear needn’t be expensive, as this Higher State jacket proves. It promises to be lightweight, breathable, and waterproof, too, ideal for rainy runs or walking trips. View Deal

Higher State Women’s Padded Jacket – £29.99 | Sportsshoes

After a warmer option? This Higher State padded jacket is also popular as a warm – yet still lightweight – option for hiking, running, or even walking to the gym. View Deal

Nike Dri-Fit One High-Rise Women’s Tights – £39.95 | Sportsshoes.com

We all love Nike workout gear, especially when it’s their signature Dri-Fit make, which sweat wicks super easily, These leggings are ideal for the gym, promising to feel like a second skin. View Deal

Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Medium Support Longline Sports Bra – £34.95 | Sportsshoes.com

Similarly, the Nike Dri-FIT swoosh sports bra is great for strength training, offering a slightly longer coverage option and a racerback design, too. Do note: opt for higher support (like the bra below) if you’ll be doing high-intensity exercise. View Deal

Nike Alpha Ultrabreathe Women’s Sports Bra – £47.95 | Sportsshoes

The Alpha offers Nike’s highest level of support, so is ideal for those of you with bigger breasts or who are keen for higher support. Fun fact: the chest overlay “minimises bounce and adds an extra layer of support” to ensure you feel confident when training. View Deal

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex Women’s Running Shoes – £134.95 | Sportsshoes

Trail shoes are designed to make sure you don’t slip in wet, muddy weather conditions, and these Nike Pegasus trail shoes are no exception. Ready to take on the elements? View Deal

Nike Air Zoom Superrep 3 Women’s Training Shoes – £114.95 | Sportsshoes

Gym goers, these Air Zoom’s from Nike are for you. They’re light, springy, and perfect for heading straight to the office in from the gym, too. View Deal

Adidas Terrex FreeHiker Primeblue Women’s Mid Walking Boots – £135.99 | Sportsshoes

Another great option for longer hikes are these sock-like hiking boots from adidas, featuring their signature Primeknit upper. *Adds to basket* View Deal

Adidas Fast impact Luxe Run High Support Women’s Sports Bra – £62.99 | Sportsshoes

I have this bra and it’s a personal favourite. It’s high support, with swan hooks and adjustable straps, and quick-drying, too. What’s not to love? View Deal

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Women’s Running Shoes – £159.99 | Sportsshoes

I’m not surprised that another personal favourite of mine made Sportsshoes’ top 20 – I’ve run many a half marathon in the Adidas Ultraboost and recommend them regularly. They’re comfy yet responsive, and come in a range of cool colourways, too. View Deal

Adidas Solarglide 5 Women’s Running Shoes – £119.99 | Sportsshoes

Promising to be “packed with performance technology”, the Solarglide 5 from adidas also prove popular, offering a strong midsole and supportive upper. View Deal

Adidas Terrex Agravic Jacket – £149.99 | Sportsshoes

Another essential for all that hiking – a raincoat that looks good on the ‘Gram but also keeps you dry. Enter stage right, this Terrex option from adidas, which is ultra-lightweight and ventilated, too. View Deal