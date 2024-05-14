If you've ever had a violent case of the full-body shakes in the middle of a Pilates workout, then you'll know that it's a serious workout from top to toe.

But aside from humbling us in each and every session, experts say that one of the biggest benefits of Pilates is its ability to condition and strengthen the hard-to-reach muscles in the core.

Scroll through TikTok and you'll see plenty of fitness influencers chatting about how adding a couple of at-home Pilates workouts to your current training mix can supercharge the results in other disciplines. Studies have found that it's great for building a strong midsection, as well as lumber-pelvic stability — the absolute foundation for gaining speed and power.

There's a plot twist though: your core does so much more than just support you in the gym. A weak core can be the underlying cause of poor posture and niggling back pain. And it can make the struggle all the more real when you're doing things like lifting heavy boxes, carrying shopping, or dragging your suitcase around the airport. You know, just general everyday life stuff.

So how do we sort it out? Well, that's where core Pilates exercises come in — specific movements that are laser-focused on those all-important muscles. We asked a Pilates instructor to share their go-to moves for strengthening your core in as little as ten minutes per day. Keep scrolling — and don't miss our guides to the best Pilates exercises for beginners, Reformer Pilates and the best Pilates kit, including leggings, sports bras and grip socks.

Pilates core exercises are trending: 5 movements you need to try

What are Pilates core exercises?

They're exactly what you imagine - moves specifically selected from the discipline that focus on deep core work.

At this point, you've probably already heard all about Pilates, the mat-based workout that blends strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and breathwork, using a bunch of different full-body movements to challenge your muscles. It's a huge trend in the world of fitness right now - according to ClassPass, Pilates was the most booked workout on the app last year.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pilates is considered a staple workout when it comes to building core strength. Classes typically involve movements that challenge your stability and balance - but some exercises like curls and plank variations are more targeted towards this area than others.

"Pilates core exercises are very effective because they target and strengthen both the deep core muscles like the transversus abdominis and pelvic floor, and the outer ab muscles such as the rectus abdominis and obliques," explains Claire Mills, physiotherapist and founder of Core LDN.

"Regularly doing these exercises also activates the supportive muscle slings in the midsection, which help support the pelvis and spine."

What are the benefits of Pilates core exercises?

Running form looking a bit funky? Strength training hit a plateau? Or maybe you're suffering with aches and pains that go beyond the standard next-day DOMS. Whatever your current workout issue, chances are a weak core could be playing a part.

"Pilates core exercises are loved by celebrities as they target the deep stabilising muscles and leave you feeling strong from the inside out," says Veronique Ellis, Founder of Evolve. "There are so many benefits of practising them, including enhanced muscle tone, improved posture, increased flexibility, better balance, reduced risk of injury, and heightened mind-body awareness."

A 2010 study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that in active middle-aged men and women, exposure to Pilates exercise for 12 weeks, for two 60-minute sessions per week, was enough to create significant increases in abdominal endurance, hamstring flexibility and upper-body muscular endurance.

"Lots of people who cross-train with Pilates also find that their athletic performance in other exercise disciplines improves over time," adds Mills. Experts say that this is because it targets those deeper core muscles that are responsible for generating power and explosiveness in movements like jumping, throwing and sprinting.

Finally, a strong core provides a stable foundation for movement, which can be helpful for pretty much everything we do in life, whether that's cycling to work or trying to stay upright while standing on a busy commuter train.

Pilates core exercises: 5 to try on your next lunchbreak

1. Curl up

What? A core exercise that involves lifting the head, neck, and shoulders off the mat to engage the core. "While lying on your back, imagine zipping your tailbone to your belly button, then curl your head and chest upwards while keeping a neutral position through your lower back," says Mills.

Why? Unlike a crunch or sit-up, the Pilates curl stretches the thoracic spine while simultaneously engaging the core muscles. "It’s a great exercise to work on both control and isolation of all the layers of the abdominals,” adds Mills.

How long? 8-10 reps

How to:

2. The Hundreds

What? A classic Pilates exercise where you lie on your back, lift your legs off the ground, and pump your arms up and down while engaging your core muscles.

Why? The Hundreds is the ultimate test of strength and balance. It requires you to coordinate you breathing with the movement of your arms, all while trying to stay balanced and and composed at the same time.

How long? For 100 pulses, as the name suggests. You can split these into sets of 20 if you find the full set too challenging.

How to:

3. Single leg stretch

What? This satisfying stretch is one of the best Pilates exercises for working the lower abdominals.

Why? “Regular single leg stretch work strengthens the lower abdominals around the pelvis and the hips,” says Mills.

“I like to do this exercise without lifting my chest off the floor to isolate the lower abdominals and give myself an extra challenge.”

How long? 10 reps on each leg

How to:

4. Criss Cross

What? Also known as the bicycle, this move involves lying on your back, lifting your legs in a tabletop position, and alternately twisting your torso to bring one elbow towards the opposite knee. It might sound easy, but you're sure to feel it in your obliques.

Why? Criss Cross is pretty awesome for a few reasons. "It targets your obliques, whilst also building control in your deep, upper and lower abdominals,” says Mills. "The key is to do the exercise slowly and avoid using momentum to swing the pelvis.”

How long? 10 reps on each leg

How to:

5. Superman

What? A face-down exercise that requires Marvel-level strength and control to lift your arms and legs off the floor - kinda like you’re flying.

Why? According to Mills, the superman exercise strengthens your entire core by isolating the muscles as you attempt to lift off the ground. There’s benefits for your lower back too, as it works hard-to-reach muscles like the erector spinae to improve spinal strength and stability.

How long? 8-10 reps.

How to:

Shop MC UK approved kit now:

Alo Yoga 7/8 high-waist air lift legging £135 at ALo Yoga Keen to invest in some long-lasting, sweat-wicking leggings suitable for the likes of Plates and beyond? Alo Yoga kit is loved by celebrities and trainers alike for good reason.

Lululemon The Mat yoga mat £88 at lululemon Take your at-home practice up a notch with this thick, grippy workout mat from lululemon.