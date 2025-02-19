When it comes to wellness, quick and easy products that deliver results are at the top of everyone's wish lists. We're all busier and more burnt out than ever, yet at the same time we're paradoxically increasingly aware of the importance of taking care of our physical and mental health.

It's then easy to see why wellness patches seemed to have captured the wellbeing zeitgeist. On the face of it, the simple and convenient patches seem to tick all the boxes: they're quick, easy to use and promise to drip-feed their benefits directly into our bloodstream in a steady release.

Haven't seen them doing the rounds on your social media feeds? The clue really is in the name with this one, with them simply being small, round patches that you stick on your arm, wrist, legs or temples to ease stress, boost calm, and even improve mood. A sort of entry-level IV-drip and supplement hybrid, the appeal is clear - namely, that they're unbelievably simple to use.

You name it, there seems to be a patch for it. Whether you're someone who craves a better night's sleep or simply forgets to take your multivitamins every day, these stick-on patches promise to help you reach your wellness goals. And they're already a favourite of celebrities, with Meghan Markle being seen wearing one of the NuCalm stress patches just last year.

So far, so simple - but are they as effective as the marketers would have us believe, or are they just another pricey wellness fad? We asked the experts for their take, so do keep scrolling to find out if they'll stick. There's a whole world of supplements out there, from collagen to cacao, lion's mane to magnesium, so if you're wondering, what supplements should I take?, look no further. We've also got guides to the best menopause supplements, expert-approved stress supplements, plus the pro's take on the viral NMN ageing supplement, here.

Wellness patches are all the rage, but do they really work? The experts weigh in

What are wellness patches?

If you've yet to come across wellness patches, let's take a look at what they are. As above, they're essentially small, round stickers that claim to deliver various benefits through the skin. Still not clear? They're much like the beauty patches you might be more familiar with think eye patches or spot stars.

"Wellness patches are transdermal patches infused with vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, or other active ingredients that claim to provide health benefits when absorbed through the skin," explains Nichola Ludlam-Raine, specialist registered dietician and author of How Not To Eat Ultra-Processed. "They are marketed for various purposes, including energy and focus (e.g., B12, caffeine, ginseng), sleep and relaxation (e.g., melatonin, magnesium, lavender), pain relief (e.g., CBD, menthol) and immunity support (e.g., vitamin C, zinc)."

What are the benefits of wellness patches?

The simplicity of wellness patches has some legitimate advantages, both practically and in terms of their potential efficacy. Let's take a look.

1. They're convenient

If you're the type of person who struggles with remembering to take your supplements or even has difficulty swallowing a capsule, a patch can be a great alternative.

"A potential advantage of wellness patches and vitamin sprays is their convenience, as there’s no need to swallow pills or remember multiple supplements," notes Ludlam-Raine.

2. They might offer better absorption

"The touted benefits of wellness patches is that they have steady absorption, bypassing the digestive system. This means they can be useful for those with gut issues or difficulty absorbing nutrients orally as they allow for a slow, continuous release of the ingredients without the need to swallow big vitamin pills," says Lauren Windas, registered nutritional therapist and director of Ardere Wellness.

"The idea is that active ingredients bypass the digestive system and are absorbed directly into the bloodstream for faster and more effective results," agrees Ludlam-Raine. "This is particularly promoted for nutrients with lower absorption rates when taken orally, such as B12, magnesium, or some herbal extracts."

3. They offer slow release delivery

Rather than a single hit of nutrients, the transdermal patches are designed to be slow-release, meaning the benefits accumulate over several hours. This is particularly beneficial if you're using the patch to boost energy or help with sleep issues.

What does current research say about the efficacy of wellness patches?

As it stands, there is only limited research into wellness patches and their efficacy or otherwise. This study, published in the Metabolism Open journal, suggests that adhesive transdermal delivery devices (aka patches) show promising results for transdermal nutrient delivery, but states that further research is needed.

"While transdermal delivery is proven as effective for certain medications such as nicotine and HRT (hormone replacement therapy), at the moment there is little evidence to say that transdermal patches are effective for delivering vitamins and minerals into the body," cautions Windas. "Indeed, individuals may anecdotally report benefits in the way of improved sleep or relaxation from these patches, and of course, they would offer a convenient alternative to oral supplements, however, the effectiveness of these is not well-supported by the evidence."

Her take? "Do exercise caution and I would avoid using a patch as a replacement for an oral supplement if you have a true nutrient deficiency," she goes on.

Additionally, there are concerns over skin sensitivities and the sustainability credentials of single-use patches, which warrant consideration.

Do wellness patches really work?

The answer here isn't clear-cut and possibly depends on what you're looking to gain from a patch. As stated above, there isn't currently any overwhelming scientific proof that the patches work, but there may be some element of placebo which people may find helpful.

"Wellness patches aren't yet something I would be recommending my patients try as there’s a lack of strong scientific evidence," advises Ludlam-Raine. "While certain medications such as nicotine patches and hormone therapy patches are clinically proven, wellness patches containing vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts have limited evidence to support their effectiveness and I wouldn't rely on them to correct nutrient deficiencies."

That said, Senior Health Editor Ally Head is a fan of certain brands - as a one-off solution to migraines, stress headaches, and energy slumps. "I've tried both the Ross J. Barr and the Barriere patches and, while I wouldn't recommend them as a replacement for a balanced diet or your regular supplements, have found them useful for painful headaches or particularly stressful or low-energy work days. The Ross J Barr patches are my go-to in this regard - their calm formulation includes soothing peach kernel, safflower, and Chuanxiong Rhizoma extract, and offer a simple way to include calming essential oils in your daily life."

"If I feel a headache coming on, I simply pop the patches on my temple or behind my ears. They're seriously effective at easing stress, tension, brain fog and neck pain, small and discreet, and last for up to twelve hours."

"Top tip: if you are planning on trying the patches, make sure to massage the patch for a minute or two when you apply to release the herbs."

