Beats are in my basket this Prime day, with up to 44% off—here’s why

They're the top tier of headphones. Let us help you choose which pair to go for

All hail Amazon Prime Day, the day of the year when there are, quite frankly, so many discounts flying about it’s difficult to know where to start.

Don’t sweat: we’ve been scouting the best deals for you all night so you don’t have to waste your time. As someone who writes about nutrition and fitness all day, every day for a living, listen up when I say: I’ve got a great bargain for you.

Beats headphones have up to 44% off right now. So why invest in beats? Well, they’re the best exercise headphones out there. They’ve got a super long battery life, a warranty for if they break, and they deliver audio quality above and beyond any of the other pairs I’ve tested. Whether you prefer home workouts, going to the gym or running, they work for every sweat sessions and life situation—oh, and are sweatproof, too.

That’s why I’ll be all my friends to buy a pair. They’re an investment, and a truly long-lasting one, at that. Price per wear, they actually end up being quite cheap. Trust me.

For today and tomorrow only, you can get a pair of Beats EP Wired Headphones for £49.99, reduced from £89.95, and a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for £169.99, reduced from £249.00. Keep scrolling for more details on the deals.

Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones , was £89.95, now £49.99



These over-ear headphones from Beats are lightweight, battery free and available in blue, black, red or white. They’re perfect for day-to-day activities and desk listening, and promise to deliver ‘masterfully tuned sound’. Fun fact: you can even take calls in your Beats, thanks to the microphone in the RemoteTalk cable. Now that’s neat. View deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones , was £249.99, now £169.99



Now these are the real deal: pure, adaptive noise-canceling headphones that actively block any external noise and 22 hours battery life? We’re in. They also connect via Bluetooth – simple – and promise serious battery efficiency. Ever gone to start your workout and found that your headphones are about to die? Fun fact: with a 1 minute charge, these headphones last for 3 hours of play. We’ll just leave it at that. View deal

