I'm a world-renowned gut health doctor - 5 surprising foods that might be triggering painful bloating this autumn

Hands up if you've been feeling a little out of whack since the seasons have changed? If that's you, then you're not alone. According to the Office of National Statistics, it's thought that as many as one in six (16%) adults experience a dip in mood around October.

While the clocks changing and fewer daylight hours certainly play a large part in this, a shift in the type of food we eat can also be responsible.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we're all about promoting a balanced lifestyle that includes nutrient-dense foods and soul-boosting, not-so-nutrient-dense meals that bring you joy, too. The below guidance is specifically for people who are currently experiencing painful or debilitating bloating and are curious to know whether certain foods may be responsible. We're not demonising foods or encouraging anyone to cut anything out - rather, empowering our readers to educate themselves on what foods work best for them and their bodies.

That's where Dr Megan Rossi comes in, an award-winning gut health scientist, dietitian, nutritionist and best-selling author. She's always one step ahead of the curve when it comes to educating the nation on the latest gut health research, and below, she's shared five seasonal foods which may be causing bloating and fatigue right now.

Before you scroll on, know this: a little bit of bloating, particularly after a high-fibre meal, is completely normal and can be a sign of a well-fed gut microbiome, shares the expert. "However, it may be time to seek additional support if it becomes burdensome or constant, assessing your diet and lifestyle triggers for bloating and identifying your personal triggers," she adds.

Ready to get to the bottom of your bloating? Keep scrolling - and don't miss our guides to what causes bloating, unhealthy gut symptoms and how to get rid of a bloated stomach after flying, while you're here.

5 autumnal foods that may be causing bloating

Why is what we eat so important for our general wellbeing?

Did you know? Science shows that every organ in our body needs good nutrition to survive and even more to thrive. "More recently, we’ve discovered that food also dictates the trillions of microorganisms within us, otherwise known as your gut microbes," she explains.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Know this: "This community of over 40 trillion bacteria is incredibly powerful and has been linked to everything from our hormones to metabolism and even mental health," she goes on.

What should you do if you experience regular bloating or fatigue?

You've probably seen a TikTok or two about how cutting out food groups is the easiest way to establish what's causing your recurring bloating. That said, Dr Rossi warns that it’s important to remember that our microbes love diversity and need a wide variety of foods to thrive.

Her advice? "Switch it, don’t ditch it, at least until your symptoms ease," she shares. "The end goal should always be to identify your personal bloating triggers and retrain your gut to be able to digest any trigger foods without any issues."

That said, if you’re still keen to establish some common seasonal culprits, these below foods are worth considering.

5 foods that may be triggering bloating at this time of year

1. Mixed beans

You'll likely know that mixed beans are great for your gut, packed with prebiotics which Dr Rossi describes as "gut-loving fertilisers for your microbes."

That said, beans are rapidly fermented by your microbes, which means that if you have a sensitive gut, it can trigger a lot of excess bloating, she goes on.

Try this: "It could be worth switching to firm tofu if you’re struggling with a bloating flair-up," she recommends. "Don’t forget to reintroduce beans when symptoms ease, as they’re a great source of gut-loving fibre and can help you to reach your 30g daily target. Simply start by halving your serving size, and gradually increase over time."

2. Dried fruit

Dried fruit is a staple around this time of year - not only does it provide quick-release energy, but it's often found in our Christmas cakes and bakes, meaning we all likely consume more of it at this time of year.

That said, while dried fruits can be a great way to add plant diversity to your diet, they're also a concentrated source of fructose which, the doctor explains, can limit absorption and lead to fructose malabsorption, sending your microbes into a feeding frenzy.

Her advice? Don’t stray from fruit completely. Instead, switch to whole fruit alternatives like oranges. clementines or blueberries.

3. Pasta

Did you know? "It's not normally the gluten component of pasta, but the fructan component that most people have issues with," shares Dr Rossi.

She advises visiting your doctor if you're worried about gluten sensitivity or coeliac disease. But if you believe fructan may be the culprit, she advises that you can train your gut to increase your tolerance over time.

"Again, don’t cut these foods out completely — just like with beans, keep the portions small, to begin with, and gradually increase your portion sizes over time," she shares. "To relieve any immediate gut flair-ups, you may want to switch to oats or quinoa, which are both low in fructans."

4. Onion and garlic

While onion and garlic are powerhouse flavours in winter, they're also common triggers of gut symptoms.

"They're both high in prebiotics and can cause gut symptoms, including bloating and cramps, particularly for those with irritable bowel syndrome, otherwise known as IBS," Dr Rossi explains.

Try this: If you’re still looking for the umami flavour in your meals, she advises trying using asafoetida powder. "You need to fry it in oil before adding it to any dish to ensure you get the flavours just right," explains Dr Rossi.

5. Brussel sprouts

Last but by no means least, brussels sprouts can cause bloating. While they're a bit like marmite, some may be sensitive to the fructans they contain.

"But rest assured, you don’t need to cut them out entirely," reassures the doctor. "Limiting yourself to no more than two per sitting should prevent your microbes from going into a feeding frenzy and better support digestion," she concludes.

Bottom line: There are so many myths and misinformation about bloating on social media today, which can often worsen bloating issues and prevent you from finding the science-backed solutions you need. If you want to test your bloating knowledge and get the facts, try this free bloating quiz.

Shop MC UK approved fit kit now:

Bangles Classic 1lb - Pink £50 at Free People Invest in your health with these stylish ankle weights, loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Beenax 23cm Soft Pilates Ball £7.64 at Amazon Pilates balls are a handy tool to up the ante during any home workout. Ready, set... feel the burn.