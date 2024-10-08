Kourtney Kardashian just launched an Ozempic style supplement - but experts are warning against taking it

It's been brewing for a while, but this year has seen interest in weight-loss drugs and supplements sky-rocket. Ozempic is the word on everyone's lips, and research reveals that the market for weight management supplements is worth over five billion USD, with analysts predicting a 14% uptick in the next ten years.

The approval of semiglutide (Ozempic) for weight loss purposes back in 2018 (US) and 2019 (UK) has led to what can only be described as a cultural phenomenon: those who have used it are evangelical about it - and there's no denying that it's helped celebrities and mere mortals alike shed the pounds.

"As obesity rates continue to rise, there's a growing demand for effective weight-loss solutions," says GP and Integrative Wellbeing Coach, Dr Rosie Khan. "The buzz around these drugs has been amplified by viral social media discussions, media coverage, and even celebrity endorsements. With both scientific backing and cultural spotlight, it’s no surprise these medications are so popular right now."

And where market trends go, so celebrity influencers tend to follow - hot on the heels of Ozempic's popularity has come a wave of so-called "natural" alternatives claiming to support weight loss by stimulating the production of an appetite-suppressing hormone known as GLP-1 .

Never one to miss a money-making opportunity, Kourtney Kardashian's wellness supplements brand, lemme, has launched the GLP-1 Daily capsule, which promises to boost GLP-1 production, reduce hunger cravings and support weight loss. And the Internet, it appears, has bought into it hook, line and sinker.

So, with this in mind, we ask: what are GLP-1 boosting supplements, do they really work and - crucially - are they safe? For more on all things Ozempic, check out our explainers on Ozempic for weight loss, a deep dive into whether Ozempic can really delay ageing, and discover the difference between Ozempic and WeGovy.

Kourtney Kardashian just launched an Ozempic-style supplement - so what do the experts think?

What is GLP-1?

If you're wondering what on earth GLP-1 is, allow us to explain. "GLP-1 stands for Glucagon-Like Peptide-1, which is a hormone produced in the gut in response to eating," explains GP and women's health expert, Dr Deepali Misra-Sharp. "It boosts insulin release from the pancreas, suppresses glucagon (which raises blood sugar), and slows gastric emptying. These actions help regulate blood sugar and reduce appetite."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's the science bit: drugs like Ozempic, WeGovy and Mounjaro work as GLP-1 agonists - essentially, they mimic the effects of our natural GLP-1 production, meaning they can help treat obesity and conditions such as diabetes, and insulin sensitivities such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

Do GLP-1 supplements actually work?

There's no doubt that semaglutide medications assist weight loss. Studies (like this one, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association) show patients taking the drug consistently showed weight loss over a 6-month period, and there are other reports (such as this landmark study) that the medication might even help to delay ageing, reducing the risk of mortality from heart disease and other factors.

However - and here's the rub - the supplements we are discussing here don't actually contain synthetic GLP-1, nor are they GLP-1 agonists, meaning their efficacy is dubious, at best.

"While supplements like weight-loss gummies claim to increase GLP-1 naturally, their effects are not comparable to prescription GLP-1 receptor agonists," notes Dr Misra-Sharp. "Prescription medications are highly targeted and have been through rigorous testing and clinical trials . Natural substances found in supplements may affect metabolism in a broad sense but do not produce the same scientifically proven effects on GLP-1 pathways."

Therefore, if your main goal is weight loss, at best - you might just be wasting your money. But, more than this, the experts were clear that not only are the supplements not tested in the same way as the drugs, but they're largely unregulated, meaning you can't be sure what's actually in them.

"The supplement industry, particularly in the U.S. and U.K., is not as tightly regulated as pharmaceuticals," agrees Dr Khan. "This means it's harder to know exactly what’s in a product and whether it’s safe. Not only that, but supplements can potentially interact with other medications you're taking or cause unexpected side effects. Before trying any new supplement, it's important to consult a healthcare professional and do thorough research. Otherwise, you could end up wasting money—or worse, putting your health at risk."

A post shared by lemme (@lemme) A photo posted by on

Can GLP-1 supplements benefit people with insulin sensitivities?

So, it's clear that we should take the weight-loss benefit claims of these supplements with a pinch of salt, but is there a place for them in the treatment of insulin-sensitive conditions such as PCOS and pre-diabetes?

Kardashian's supplement contains a lemon fruit extract called Eriomin, which the brand claims is "shown to increase GLP-1 levels, support insulin function and support healthy blood glucose levels in the normal range." However, while the website refers to clinical studies, we can't find any links to the studies to be able to analyse them.

In short, our experts were clear: stick with medically advised treatments for the best outcomes and safety. "If you've been diagnosed with insulin resistance or another metabolic condition, it's always best to follow the guidance of your healthcare provider," says Dr Khan. "Prescribed GLP-1 agonists are backed by clinical evidence and regulated to ensure safety and efficacy. Supplements like weight-loss gummies may not have the same level of scientific scrutiny, and they might not address underlying health issues in the same way."

Furthermore, the website FAQs direct the consumer to lifestyle factors which can "optimise" the effect of the supplement - a healthy, balanced diet, regular exercise, good sleep habits and reduced stress levels. Incidentally, these are the same lifestyle tweaks recommended for managing insulin spikes generally. A coincidence? We think not.

How damaging is it for stars like Kourtney Kardashian to promote weight loss supplements?

Lemme's website is undeniable appealing. It's easy to see how the pastel colours, cute pop-ups and claims of scientific-backing could attract (particularly younger) consumers, while Kardashian herself is reason enough for some of us to be influenced - but let us be very clear: spending your hard-earned money on expensive supplements won't make you look like or feel like Kourtney.

As ever, the best and most effective way to optimise your health is to have a healthy and active lifestyle - consider us (un)influenced.

Shop MC UK's go-to expert-approved supplements here:

Ancient & Brave True Nightcap £28.80 at Amazon Magnesium is having a moment, and with good reason: most of us in the UK aren't getting enough of this essential mineral. Known to boost brain and heart health, as well as helping to calm and relax our muscles and our minds, a magnesium supplement is one that many nutritionists recommend. "Magnesium is one of the first minerals to be depleted in times of stress, and can’t be made by the body, so it needs to be absorbed through food or taken in supplement form," explains nutritionist at W-Wellness, Maz Packham. "Therefore, a supplement is a really effective way to top up levels. I recommend people take it in the evenings to help with sleep and relaxation, but it’s a mineral needed for over 300 different functions in the body and mind."

Bare Biology Vitamin D3 £17.95 at Amazon NHS guidelines state that all adults in the UK should take a vitamin D supplement between October and March, when we're not able to obtain high enough levels from sunlight. "Optimising Vitamin D levels is simple, through a good quality supplement like the Bare Biology Vitamin D3 with K2 spray," says Packham. "Just three sprays under the tongue will give you 4000ius, meeting your body’s needs to support immunity, mood, joints, bone health and heart health as well as having an anti-inflammatory effects."