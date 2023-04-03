So, is Wegovy the same as Ozempic? Your need-to-knows about the controversial over-the-counter weight loss drugs

By now, you'll have seen the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic (opens in new tab) making headlines globally. Originally designed as a diabetes drug to manage blood glucose levels, doctors quickly discovered another side effect of taking the drug - pretty significant weight loss.

That's why it's since been signed off for use in both the US and UK for weight loss purposes only, even now available over the counter at Boots.

The move has certainly split public opinion - while some doctors are actively encouraging those with obesity-related comorbidities to consider taking the drug, many others have branded Ozempic a quick fix with dangerous (and not yet fully known) long-term side effects.

With the Kardashians rumoured to have taken it for weight loss purposes, there's been debate around the divisive new drug as well as a shedload of terminology that's hard to understand, to say the least - one such term being Wegovy.

So, is Wegovy the same as Ozempic, or a different drug altogether? We've enlisted the help of two qualified professionals to explain. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the controversial new drugs.

Wegovy vs Ozempic: your need-to-knows

First things first, it's important to understand what Ozempic actually is. "It's the brand name of the drug semaglutide (opens in new tab), a drug which stimulates insulin and lowers your blood sugar levels" shares Uta Boellinger (opens in new tab), a BANT registered nutritionist.

As above, it was originally designed for those who have type two diabetes, a condition which means your body is no longer able to adequately regulate blood sugar levels because of lacking insulin sensitivity.

That said, since it was first launched in 2012, users have noticed significant weight loss while taking the drug, with doctors now prescribing the drug to certain obese patients for weight loss purposes.

"Ozempic works for weight loss by reducing appetite, slowing down digestion and contributing to a feeling of fullness. Ozempic targets a hormone called GLP-1 (glucagon-like petitde-1), and as a result increases insulin secretion, suppresses glucagon secretion and slows gastric emptying," explains Dr Louisa Beckford, Consultant Psychiatrist at Orri (opens in new tab).

As of 2023, the drug was also made available to buy over the counter from pharmacists including Boots in the UK. All you need to do is complete a short questionnaire before purchasing the drug, which is thought to sit at around £150 a month.

Is Wegovy the same as Ozempic?

So, what is Wegovy - is it the same as Ozempic or a different weight loss drug altogether that happens to have risen to fame at the same time? (Searches for weight loss injections are, sadly, up a whopping 134% because of the new drug).

Short answer - kind of. "Wegovy is an alternative brand of semaglutide and was approved to treat obesity in the US and UK in 2021," explains Boellinger. "After the brand Novo Nordisk - who supply Wegovy - ran into stock shortages, doctors started prescribing Ozempic for weight loss, causing a sudden increase in sales."

So Wegovy is an alternative brand name for the same drug. They are both manufactured and sold by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, and are injectable medications made largely of semaglutide that require usage weekly.

So, are there risks associated with taking the drugs? Both experts we spoke to stressed that yes, there - both physically and societally. "As with any drug there are side effects and risks," shares Boellinger. As per the manufacturer's website, these range from mild side effects like nausea and stomach pain, to more serious risks spanning inflammation of the pancreas, thyroid tumours and even cancers.

Not to mention the fact that initial research suggests they are no more than a quick fix - that is, once you stop using the drug, you might gain all the weight back you lost. "Studies, including this 2022 paper published in the Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism journal (opens in new tab), show that once you stop using Ozempic you are likely to see a speedy return of the weight you have lost," the nutritionist continues.

Bottom line: skinny does not equal healthy and using or promoting drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy focuses solely on weight loss, rather health, shares Boellinger.