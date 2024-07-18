We’re yet to discover a pocket dictionary describing the vast vocabulary of the fitness space. One popular acronym that's getting airtime at the moment? EMOM workouts, a trending training type that's, spoiler alert, not for the faint-hearted.

Never heard of them? EMOM sweat sessions are most similar to Crossfit or Hyrox workouts, but arguably easier to tailor to your current fitness levels. Short for "every minute on the minute," it essentially describes performing a handful of exercises - say five squats, five lunges, and then five burpees - every minute on the minute for a set amount of time.

While it might sound daunting, EMOM training is actually rated by both beginners and pros alike thanks to the fact it's a type of hybrid training. You'll be improving both your cardio fitness and strength with these sessions - and accessibility. A type of interval training, "the goal is to complete the designated amount of work within each minute, leaving you with a short rest period before performing the same again in the following minute,” explains PT Aimee Victoria Long.

So, why else should you give them a go? Well, research from 2022 published in the Journal of Physical Education and Sport indicates that EMOM workouts are also associated with significant increases in leg muscle strength, core strength and cardiovascular endurance, and that’s not where the potential pros end. Many PTs champion EMOM workouts for their efficiency, and their ability to help facilitate skill-based progression too.

Wondering whether they’re worth adding to your workout roster? We asked Long to share everything you need to know. Don't miss our guides to Crossfit for beginners, while you're here.

Your guide to EMOM workouts, the muscle-boosting session you can do from anywhere

What are EMOM workouts?

EMOM workouts are common in CrossFit boxes and some high intensity group training classes, and while they all have the same structure, they can vary massively in substance.

“Exercises often included in EMOM workouts are bodyweight movements such as push-ups, squats, burpees, or kettlebell exercises, like swings,” says Long. However, that’s not always the case. “If you're an advanced lifter, you can perform exercises like power cleans, box jumps and barbell squats within an EMOM,” she says. Essentially, it’s a type of training that can be tweaked – both in intensity level and in exercise selection – depending on your goals and experience. “The intensity of the workout can be adjusted by incorporating exercises that target different muscle groups, or by modifying the number of repetitions,” Long expands.

In short, what’s so great about EMOM workouts is they can be programmed precisely for your goals. Long advises that, generally, the aim is to work at around 90% of your maximum output to get the most out of this style of training. However, it really depends on your overall objective. If the goal is to build strength, for instance, it’s important to prioritise form over speed.

What are the benefits of EMOM workouts?

We’ve already touched on some of the many benefits of doing EMOM workouts, including the potential to increase both strength (particularly in the core and lower body) and overall fitness. Long says that they can be an incredibly good addition to improving cardiovascular fitness, too. “The high-intensity nature of EMOM workouts helps to elevate your heart rate and improve cardiovascular endurance.”

Physiological benefits to one side, it’s also a style of training that is plainly and simply practical. “EMOM workouts are a great way to maximise your time, as they provide a structured and efficient workout in a short amount of time,” says Long. There are no hard and fast rules for EMOM sessions, but as they’re so high intensity they typically don’t exceed 20 minutes in duration – excellent for those of us spinning umpteen plates at all times while trying to keep active.

Additionally, EMOM workouts can be done literally anywhere – cool local studio or kitchen floor – with as much or as little equipment as you have on hand. You don’t need expensive kit to complete an effective session, nor do you need to have years of training experience under your belt. “EMOM workouts can be adapted to suit various fitness levels and goals, making them suitable for beginners to advanced exercisers,” says Long.

Who are EMOM workouts for?

“Anyone looking to improve their overall fitness and endurance can consider using EMOM during their workouts,” Long says.

That said, she encourages individuals with certain health conditions or injuries to approach with caution. “I wouldn’t advise beginners jumping straight in with this type of workout as it involves performing exercises under fatigue. So, master the exercises first. Build your fitness levels, and then look at utilising this style of workout.”

5 PT-recommended EMOM workouts to try today

1. Kettlebell EMOM workout

What? A super-speedy EMOM using kettlebells if you're short on time.

Why? "If you’re someone who loves using kettlebells – or free weights in general –then this is an ideal workout for you," says Long. "It requires only one kettlebell and your bodyweight, and there are only three simple exercises, but it provides a seriously effective session."

How long? 12 minutes.

12 Minute Kettlebell EMOM | Follow Along - YouTube Watch On

2. CrossFit EMOM workout

What? CrossFit-inspired EMOM workout.

Why? "This one's a tough workout, but it only takes 15 minutes," says Long. "You can repeat this session for two rounds to make it a 30-minute workout, if you feel like a challenge, or use it as a cardio finisher at the end of a longer session."

How long? 15 minutes.

15 MIN CROSSFIT EMOM (with Dumbbells only) CrossFit WOD - YouTube Watch On

3. Full body dumbbell strength workout

What? A minimal equipment EMOM workout that promises to boost your strength.

Why? "This session has a good little warm-up to start, and if you only have a 30-minute window to workout it provides a great full-body workout," says Long.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 Minute Full Body Dumbbell Strength Workout [EMOM Style] - YouTube Watch On

4. EMOM HIIT cardio workout

What? High-intensity, no equipment cardio workout.

Why? "This is a no-fuss workout that you can do anywhere, anytime, even if you're travelling," says Long.

How long? 32 minutes.

30 Min EMOM HIIT Cardio Workout (No Equipment) | FULL BODY Series 12 - YouTube Watch On

5. Barbell workout with EMOM finisher

What? A barbell workout with an EMOM finisher.

Why? If you're an advanced lifter, and you're looking for ways to incorporate EMOM workouts into your programme, Long says this video is a good example of how you can work the latter into your routine using finishers. "It's a slightly longer session at 45 minutes, but a good effective full-body workout that will give you good bang for your buck," she says.

How long? 45 minutes.

45 MINUTE BARBELL WORKOUT | EMOM FINISHER - YouTube Watch On

