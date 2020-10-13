Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Plus, you get coffee pods included worth £30. We mean...

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2020, this week, you can get your hands on some pretty juicy bargains.

Like? Nespresso coffee machines with 61% off. Yep, you read that right. The world-famous coffee makers are, for today and tomorrow only, offering a saving of £110 on one of their best-selling machines, the Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus. Missing your morning Pret on your way to the office? Good news: this could be a serious upgrade of a replacement.

Why am I investing, you ask? Well, in a nutshell, because it’s great value for money. Plus, not only do you get a shiny new coffee machine when you buy, but you also get 50 coffee capsules worth £30.19, plus 2 months coffee subscription for free when you buy. Sure, I’m a sucker for a bargain, but this is a good one.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus normally retails for £179.99, but with today’s discount, you’ll only pay £69.99. That’s a saving of 61%—way over half.

Keep reading for some fun facts about the coffee machine, plus everything you need to know about bagging a bargain.

Deal In Full:

Nespresso Vertuo Plus , was £179.99, now £64.99



Like the sound of a freshly brewed long-cup with a naturally formed crema every morning? Us too, which is why we’re shopping this Nespresso Vertuo Plus deal. Need-to-knows: it serves five different beverages, an alto, a standard coffee, a Gran lungo, a double espresso and an espresso and can hold three different capsule sizes. It’s only 32 x 14 x 42 cm, so it won’t take up your whole kitchen, plus is super simple to use – pop your pod in, push the button to close the head, and tap the switch to start brewing. Plus, their snazzy new Centrifusion technology means that your coffee will be gently and fully brewed: no shortcuts here, just genuine, honest, real coffee. View deal

Missing Pret? Not anymore…

