Dishoom’s Bacon Naan Roll kits are now available for UK-wide delivery

This is the best food-related news we'll hear all day

Foodies, rejoice: if you’ve been craving a Dishoom but didn’t think you lived in their delivery radius when they launched on Deliveroo, we have some great news that changes everything.

Following the news that Nando’s are delivering at-home kits, Dishoom’s own versions are now also available all over the country – not just the capital.

Initially, the kits were only available within a limited radius of the restaurants – but now, not only can you get the kits anywhere in London, they’re delivering to the whole of the UK. (Excluding the Scottish Highlands. Sorry if this is you.)

To the uninitiated, a Bacon Naan Roll is essentially the best bacon sandwich ever, with a twist. Soft naan bread, crispy bacon, a little cream cheese, fresh coriander (optional for the haters) and tomato-chilli jam. Divine.

The kits contain everything you need to make breakfast for two, including fresh dough to cook the naan breads in your own kitchen, as well as the ingredients for the restaurant’s signature Masala Chai and all the instructions you’ll need. Sign. Us. Up.

Considering the restaurants are only in London and Edinburgh, this is great news for Dishoom fans who can’t venture far and wide to get their Bombay Café fix.

What’s more, for every Bacon Naan made at home, Dishoom donates a meal to Magic Breakfast, a charity that provides free meals to schools.

The Bacon Naan Roll kits cost £16 and are available for delivery from Dishoom’s website now.