What you need to know about the many aloe vera juice benefits

Herbalist Sebastian Pole runs through the many benefits of aloe vera juice, from lowering obesity to boosting your immune system

Ever read up on the many aloe vera juice benefits?

If you haven’t, fear not: Sebastian Pole, co-founder of Pukka Herbs and expert in herbalism, is here to help. He explains: ‘The aloe vera juice benefits are wide-ranging: it’s renowned as a ’heal-all’ that’s good for many conditions, both internally and externally.’

‘It is a great rejuvenator and can help in some of life’s big transitions, from cleansing teenage skin to cooling menopausal hot flushes and soothing dryness.’

On the more alternative end of the spectrum, the Sanskrit name for aloe vera is kumari, which translates to ‘princess’, reinforcing its ability to help maintain youthful beauty and healthy skin. Sounds good, right?

Here, Sebastian breaks down the aloe vera juice benefits for you.

What are the main aloe vera juice benefits?

Aloe vera juice detoxifies

‘Aloe vera juice is full of amino acids, vitamins and minerals, making it one of nature’s most effective cleansers. It can help strengthen digestion and rid the body of any nasty waste, thus naturally detoxifying the body,’ says Sebastian.

‘It’s soothing, cooling and moistening, which helps to clear inflammatory and irritating heat, such as in menopause, plus inflammatory skin and digestive problems, such as acne, rosacea and IBS.’

Aloe vera juice supports the immune system

‘Aloe vera is packed full of immune-boosting polysaccharides which help the immune system to behave properly.’

‘Too much inflammation in the body can cause problems within the immune system and conditions like asthma, eczema and Crohn’s disease. Soothing herbs like aloe vera juice can slow the inflammatory cascade and help reorder the immune response to prevent these conditions.’

Aloe vera juice lowers cholesterol and blood sugar

‘Some evidence suggests aloe vera lowers cholesterol and has a positive effect on blood sugar levels, meaning it’s useful for treating diabetes and obesity.’

Aloe vera juice is excellent for digestion

‘It’s worth trying for anyone who suffers with digestion problems like IBS, as aloe vera juice has healing and soothing properties, which could help with the painful symptoms.’

Aloe vera juice offers an easy way to boost your vits and minerals

‘Aloe vera juice is packed with vitamins:

A

C

E

B1

B2

B3

B6

B12

Folic acid.

It’s also rich in minerals like:

Calcium

Magnesium

Zinc

Iron

Selenium

Potassium.

Aloe vera juice helps strengthen hair

‘Why? Because aloe vera juice is full of natural vitamins and enzymes that can directly promote healthy hair.’ See, aloe vera juice benefits span past just health perks.

Aloe vera juice is good for burns, acne and hydrating skin

‘When used topically, aloe vera can soothe inflamed skin, enhance collagen and promote hyaluronic acid production to help rejuvenate skin.’

Are there any proven aloe vera fertility benefits?

Alan B. Copperman, director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, told Romper that there’s no conclusive evidence that aloe vera helps you get pregnant.

‘Interestingly, the leaves from the aloe vera plant contain phytoestrogens, compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen. [However], the amount of aloe that reaches the ovaries or uterus is unlikely to impact reproductive function,’ he explains.

‘The bottom line is that there is no real evidence that aloe either assists or hinders fertility in humans.’

Are there any aloe vera juice side effects we should know about?

‘There are no negative side effects if you use a pure aloe vera inner leaf juice,’ says Sebastian.

‘If you use an aloe vera leaf product, it may have high aloin levels. Aloin is a laxative which can cause diarrhoea if too much is used.’

Of course, always consult your doctor before undergoing any complementary or alternative treatments for health problems.

How do you make aloe vera juice at home?

It’s a bit of a fiddle but you can make aloe vera juice yourself, as this step-by-step video from organic plant expert John from GrowingYourGreens.com shows:

How much aloe vera juice should you drink a day?

Now you’ve read up on the aloe vera juice benefits, are you keen to give it a go yourself? Don’t start necking the stuff—how much you should drink depends on the potency of the aloe vera. Sebastian Pole recommends taking 3 to 6 tablespoons of Pukka’s Aloe Vera once or twice a day.

Mix it in fruit juice or smoothies – which might be nicer than straight as the taste is pretty strong – or drink on its own.

Where to buy aloe vera juice

You can get your hands on aloe vera juice on Ocado and at specialist health food stores, like Holland & Barrett. Why not give the following a go:

Pukka Aloe Vera Juice, £15.99, Ocado

An obvious favourite of Sebastian’s is the Pukka option, make from the hand prepared gel of the inner aloe leaf. This means it contains none of the bitter aloin found in the rind of the plant, mentioned above. Plus, it’s of the highest organic grade and sustainably cultivated.