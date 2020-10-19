Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Looking for a way to beat the transitional weather, just after Christmas before the blossoms of Spring have come through, the weather is freezing and the party season seems long forgotten? Head to the Dominican Republic, with crystal clear waters in the sun drenched Caribbean at Club Med Michès.

Why go?

In 1492, Christopher Columbus landed on the island during his first voyage across the Atlantic in search of a new route to India to trade spices. It was the first permanent European settlement in the Americas, soaked in history. With a population of around 10.7m, the native language is Spanish, and is well known for its golf courses and chocolate production. Which I was lucky enough to sample during my stay at Club Med Michès, a preserved ecological paradise.

The Vibe

Set along one of the most pristine beaches, where crystal clear water meets 93 acres of untouched paradise. Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is an eco chic resort, even with it’s vast size, the concept of the resort is very unique. There are four different types of rooms you can stay in that cater to your individual needs, making it customised boutique hotel. There is the explorer cove for families, Caribbean paradise for guests wanting an active holiday, the emerald jungle that is geared towards wellness and an archipelago that is ideal for couples. Voted 4.5 star reviews on Trip Advisor and has a BREEMAM certificate which basically means it performs under the Green Globe certification to meet the highest standards of sustainability. One of my favourite concepts is there are no plastic initiatives to remove all single use plastic from it’s resorts. Upon arrival you are provided with glass bottles recycled and made on site. Not forgetting to mention that since it’s all inclusive you can enjoy bottomless champagne all day long and relax in the zen pool that is for adults only. Heaven..

You really must

Try everything that the resort has to offer, they have amazing day trips to Montaña Redonda, a “rounded mountain” with 360-degree panoramic views of the surrounding flourishing landscape, known for its insta-famous swing. The drive up there is not for the faint of heart but the result at the end was incredible. I managed to capture the perfect ‘insta’ image of me flying off the side of the world on a swing! They have a horse ranch close to the hotel and I managed to gallop down the beach at sunset which if you love horses was a truly magical experience. There is also a vast majority of water sports including snorkeling, sailing, paddle boarding and kayaking, including an electric surfboard. For guests who want to unwind after a day of activities, the spa offers a range of treatments, with a blissful private pool and refreshments after your treatment. The hotel also offers excursions at Laguna Limón, a nature reserve with stunning waterfalls and Samaná Bay, featuring protected islands with native flora, wildlife, and a known site for whale watching. Los Haitises is worth a visit; the scenery can only be described as something out of the Avatar movie. With small islands most uninhabited but we managed to stop at the gate keepers island, for freshly cooked prawns and a dip in the lagoon.

Dine at

The Dominican cuisine is a perfect blend of Spanish, Taíno and African flavors. This has created a great variety of creole dishes, meaning, cuisine with origins in Europe but developed in America with added African influences. For those looking for the perfect cocktail I would recommend the local rum and a liquor. Mamá Juana. The dining experience at Club Med Michès didn’t disappoint with 4 different types of restaurants to suit family needs to a more romantic setting. The Coco Plum Beach Lounge overlooks the sea as the name suggests, but is a haven for seafood lovers with a Caribbean vibe. The family restaurant has a secret chocolate room, that is like stepping into Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. With running fountains of chocolate and every type of candy you can imagine. The restaurant is perfectly catered towards children. The main restaurant serves all types of food and for those wanting a more intimate experience try the Coal & Copper Steakhouse.

Seven nights all-inclusive stay at Club Med Miches, Dominican Republic from £1,653 per adult (based on double occupancy) with return flights from London Heathrow and transfers included. Price based departures in 2021. Book now at www.clubmed.co.uk or call 0845 367 6767.

So, delay no further and get booking now.