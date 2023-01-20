What is the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, and how will it affect you in 2023 based on your sign?

The Chinese New Year (Lunar New Year) falls this weekend on January 22, and we will be seeing out the Year of the Tiger, and welcoming in the Year of the Rabbit.

But, what does the Chinese Year of the Rabbit actually mean, and how will it affect you in 2023 based on your Chinese zodiac sign?

We've done some digging and have the answers. So for those who don't know their roosters from their snakes, and their dragons from their goats, this is for you.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the Chinese New Year 2023 animal?

The Chinese New Year 2023 animal is the Rabbit, the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac. And according to tradition, it symbolises peace, calm and prosperity.

The Year of the Rabbit meaning

According to Chinese folklore, the Year of the Rabbit is expected to mean a year of calm, symbolising peace, happiness and prosperity. Following on from the powerful and unpredictable Year of the Tiger, the Rabbit is expected to be a time of quiet, rest and introspection.

Is the Year of the Rabbit lucky?

Chinese mythology dictates that the Year of the Rabbit is lucky, symbolising prosperity and happiness. But it is thought that some Chinese zodiac animals will have more luck than others, with Rabbits in particular actually expected to face a year of instability.

"Many believe you face great challenges in your zodiac year and advise avoiding making life-altering decisions," explained Lauren Nechamkin, Director of Education at the Museum of Chinese in America and Nora Chen, Education Manager at the Museum of Chinese in America, via Seventeen. "Of course, you have the potential to turn these challenges into opportunities.”

What does the Year of the Rabbit mean for your sign?

2023 will reportedly bring good fortune for the Chinese Zodiac signs that are compatible with the Rabbit - these are Dogs, Pigs and Monkeys. These signs will reportedly see opportunity and gains in their relationships and careers, and will be able to navigate the Rabbit's calm and patient energy. Oxes, horses and goats sit in the middle of the scale, expected to ride a steady 2023 - one with few ups and downs. And on the other end of the spectrum, the Chinese zodiac signs that aren't expected to fare so well are those that are incompatible with the Rabbit - the more ambitious Dragons, Snakes, Roosters and Rats. These Zodiac signs are predicted to struggle with the slow pace that the Year of the Rabbit is expected to bring, bringing about a combative energy. And finally, as per Chinese mythology Rabbits too could have challenges this year, with a person's Zodiac year, known as Ben Ming Nian, thought to be unlucky.

What year is the Year of the Rabbit?

The Year of the Rabbit falls every 12 years, with 2023 marking its return. Past Years of the Rabbit include 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951 and 1939.

What are the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals?

There are 12 animals that symbolise the Chinese zodiac: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. Each animal symbolises one year in the 12-year Chinese Zodiac cycle, and 2023's Chinese New Year animal is of course the Rabbit.

What is the order of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals?

The order of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals is: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig. According to Chinese mythology, the zodiac order was determined by a race, organised by the Jade Emperor, Ruler of all Heavens. So, their zodiac order is actually the order the animals crossed the finish line, from first to last.

