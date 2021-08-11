Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Finding an affordable place to live in the UK is the ultimate mission. And with UK house prices increasing at a far faster rate than our salaries – with the average British home now costing £261,221 – it’s only getting harder.

In many cases, factors such as location of job, family and friends will limit people to buying in certain areas. But if you’ve got a bit more freedom and simply want to find a cheap place to live in the UK, you’ll want to take a close look at Halfiax’s new index of the most – and least – affordable cities to buy in.

After comparing each city’s average salary to its average house price in 2021, Halifax has calculated a price-to-earnings ratio, identifying where your income will go furthest. The average price-to-earnings ratio in cities across the country is 8.1, having increased from 5.6 in 2013, but there are certain areas where it’s much higher – and others where it’s far lower.

While you might assume that London is the least affordable place to live in the UK, it’s actually Winchester in Hampshire that’s been rated as most expensive in comparison to the average salary in the area. In fact, London doesn’t even make it into the top five least affordable UK cities. On the other end of the scale, Derry in Northern Ireland has been highlighted as the most affordable city when you weigh up wage and house prices. So without further ado, here are the full lists…

The UK’s most affordable cities to live in 2021:

1. Derry, Northern Ireland Average house price: £155,917

Average salary: £33,138

Price-to-earnings ratio: 4.7

=2. Carlisle, North Average house price: £163,232

Average salary: £34,087

Price-to-earnings ratio: 4.8

=2. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber Average house price: £164,410

Average salary: £34,219

Price-to-earnings ratio: 4.8

=4. Stirling, Scotland Average house price: £208,927

Average salary: £38,744

Price-to-earnings ratio: 5.4

=4. Aberdeen, Scotland Average house price: £205,199

Average salary: £38,016

Price-to-earnings ratio: 5.4

=4. Glasgow, Scotland Average house price: £196,625

Average salary: £36,205

Price-to-earnings ratio: 5.4 7. Perth, Scotland

Average house price: £203,229

Average salary: £36,700

Price-to-earnings ratio: 5.5

=8. Inverness, Scotland Average house price: £191,840

Average salary: £34,373

Price-to-earnings ratio: 5.6

=8. Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber Average house price: £156,424

Average salary: £27,730

Price-to-earnings ratio: 5.6

10. Dundee, Scotland Average house price: £181,150

Average salary: £31,344

Price-to-earnings ratio: 5.8

11. Sunderland, North Average house price: £179,567

Average salary: £29,745

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.0

12. Lisburn, Northern Ireland Average house price: £203,386

Average salary: £33,138

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.1

=13. Salford, North West Average house price: £211,903

Average salary: £34,444

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.2

=13. Durham, North Average house price: £196,274

Average salary: £31,762

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.2

=13. Liverpool, North West Average house price: £215,741

Average salary: £34,911

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.2

=13. Belfast, Northern Ireland Average house price: £205,228

Average salary: £33,138

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.2

=13. Lancaster, North West Average house price: £217,392

Average salary: £35,004

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.2

18. Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North Average house price: £229,434

Average salary: £36,212

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.3 19. Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands

Average house price: £200,161

Average salary: £30,698

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.5

20. Hereford, West Midlands Average house price: £316,929

Average salary: £48,048

Price-to-earnings ratio: 6.6

The UK’s least affordable cities to live in 2021:

1. Winchester, South East Average house price: £630,432

Average salary: £45,059

Price-to-earnings ratio: 14.0

2. Oxford, South East Average house price: £486,928

Average salary: £39,220

Price-to-earnings ratio: 12.4

=3. Truro, South West Average house price: £356,788

Average salary: £29,558

Price-to-earnings ratio: 12.1

=3. Bath, South West Average house price: £476,470

Average salary: £39,508

Price-to-earnings ratio: 12.1

5. Chichester, South East Average house price: £446,899

Average salary: £37,352

Price-to-earnings ratio: 10.6

6. Cambridge, East Anglia Average house price: £482,300

Average salary: £40,492

Price-to-earnings ratio: 11.9

7. Brighton and Hove, South East Average house price: £449,243

Average salary: £38,737

Price-to-earnings ratio: 11.6

8. London, South East Average house price: £564,695

Average salary: £51,257

Price-to-earnings ratio: 11.0

=9. St Albans, South East Average house price: £604,423

Average salary: £59,391

Price-to-earnings ratio: 10.2

=9. Chelmsford, South East Average house price: £424,690

Average salary: £41,781

Price-to-earnings ratio: 10.2

11. Salisbury, South West Average house price: £392,355

Average salary: £39,154

Price-to-earnings ratio: 10.0

12. Exeter, South West Average house price: £323,554

Average salary: £32,635

Price-to-earnings ratio: 9.9

13. Leicester, East Midlands Average house price: £279,080

Average salary: £28,725

Price-to-earnings ratio: 9.7

14. Norwich, East Anglia Average house price: £306,946

Average salary: £32,632

Price-to-earnings ratio: 9.4

15. Bristol, South West Average house price: £346,902

Average salary: £37,357

Price-to-earnings ratio: 9.3

=16. Southampton, South East Average house price: £310,435

Average salary: £34,429

Price-to-earnings ratio: 9.0

=16. Canterbury, South East Average house price: £365,168

Average salary: £40,565

Price-to-earnings ratio: 9.0

=16. Gloucester, South West Average house price: £287,600

Average salary: £31,987

Price-to-earnings ratio: 9.0

19. Worcester, West Midlands Average house price: £303,132

Average salary: £34,389

Price-to-earnings ratio: 8.8