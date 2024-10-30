What does the Autumn Budget mean for women?

The Autumn Budget has just been announced by Rachel Reeves, the first female Chancellor. It is Labour’s first Budget in 14 years and the first Budget to ever be delivered by a woman. Here’s what it means for you.

“Girls and young women everywhere, I say, let there be no ceiling on your ambition, your hopes, and your dreams,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at this morning’s Autumn Budget announcement.

Reeves opened the Autumn Statement to the House of Commons this morning by telling MPs that the new Government plans “To restore stability to our economy”. The official Autumn Budget announcement ran for just over an hour and Reeves called out key areas such as Housing, Education, and—of course—tax.

40bn in tax hikes, a fuel duty freeze, and changes to Carers’ allowance were all outlined in today’s Budget announcement, but what does all this mean for the average Brit? Here’s how the first Labour Budget will impact you…

National Insurance

“Change must be felt — more pounds in people’s pockets,” said Reeves in her opening gambit. It was a theme that would be repeated throughout the announcement, which ran for over an hour.

Reeves stated her intention to “Keep every single commitment that we made on tax in our manifesto.” Put simply, this means there will be no increase to VAT, no increase to National Insurance, and no increase to Income Tax, for employees at least.

Labour is “Asking businesses to contribute more” by increasing employer’s contributions from 13.8% to 15% in April 2025. This will raise 25bn annually.

Tax

Capital Gains Tax

The UK still has the lowest Capital Gains Tax in any European G7 country. Labour intends to increase the lower rate of Capital Gains Tax and maintain the rate of Capital Gains Tax on property. The UK still has the lowest Capital Gains Tax in any European G7 country.

Inheritance Tax

Only 6% of estates will pay Inheritance Tax, the threshold for which has been frozen for an additional two years beyond the previous Government’s promise to extend the Inheritance Tax freeze until 2028.

Reeves promised to “close the loophole” by bringing inherited pensions into Inheritance Tax.

Carers' Allowance

Reeves announced the largest Carers Allowance increase since the allowance was first introduced in 1976. The weekly earnings limit will increase to the equivalent of 16 hours at the National Living Wage. This means a Carer can earn up to 10k without this affecting their Allowance.

National Living Wage

The National Living Wage for workers over 21 will go up from £11.44 to £12.21 in April 2025.

Wages for 18-20-year-olds will rise from £7.49 to £10.

“Increasing the minimum wage is one of the most effective policies this Government could take to ensure a dignified work and life for all” says Gaia van der Esch, an executive, policy expert and author of Leading Our Way: How Women are Re-Defining Leadership.

Housing

Labour plans to increase the supply of affordable housing and extend the Affordable Housing scheme by reinvesting in housing stock and new supply.

There will also be a 2% increase (from 3% to 5%) in Stamp Duty for second homes in England and Northern Ireland.

1bn will be invested to reduce dangerous cladding.

NHS

Labour has pledged to invest a 22.6bn increase in the day-to-day health budget and a 3.1bn increase in the capital budget.

This is the largest real-term growth in NHS spending since 2010 (minus Covid), and it will address the backlog of repairs across the NHS.

1.5bn has been allocated for new hospital beds, as well as new capacity for diagnostic tests and hubs so that “people waiting for treatment can get it quicker.”

This “record injection of funding” aims to begin to bring waiting lists down more quickly. The goal is for waiting times to be no longer than 18 weeks. An additional 40,000 extra hospital appointments should be available per week.

Households

Labour will provide 1bn to the Household Support Fund to help cover the cost of essentials.

The level of debt repayments that can be taken from Universal Credit allowance will be reduced so that 1.2ml of the UK’s poorest households can keep more each month.

Schools

Schools were a key focus in the Autumn Budget with Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier discussing her own experience following Reeves’ announcement.

2.3bn will be provided to improve school maintenance and rebuild schools in need.

Investment in breakfast clubs will be tripled to fund thousands of school programmes.

Labour plans to hire thousands more teachers in key subjects and an additional 300ml has been allocated for Further Education.

Special Education needs will be reformed via a 1bn uplift in funding.

We are continuing to update this story