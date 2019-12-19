These will be the top 10 electric cars on the roads in 2020

Once you go green...

Words by Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto-Trader

Next year is all about electrified cars: hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure electric. If you’re thinking about it but don’t know where to start, here’s our handy guide to the best cars out there next year

Range: about 240 miles

It’s been around for a while now, in the form of reviews and ads, but few people in the UK have got their hands on one yet, so this still feels like a new car for 2020. Rapid charging, futuristic interior and romantic mode that changes the giant touchscreen tablet to a roaring fire. What’s not to want?

Range: about 200 miles

This could be our car of 2020. The package looks perfect: the XC40 is one of the most plush small SUVs on sale, and the electric version gets the brand new connectivity from Volvo and Google who have joined forces to give the car access to all Google services. Range and charge time to be confirmed.

Range: about 144 miles

It looks like a Mini, it feels like a Mini, but it has a bright yellow “e” and a charging port for a plug. Major plus point is cost which is nearly the same as a Cooper S – highly unusual for electric cars which are normally way more expensive than petrol rivals due to the higher cost of making them.

Range: 120 miles

In a stroke of pure genius, Honda has gone retro with its styling: the total opposite of futuristic designs for Tesla. It makes this dinky city car one of the most hotly anticipated electric cars, of 2020. It should also have great reliability.

Range: about 30 miles

This is a plug-in hybrid, which explains why the range looks so low: that’s the milage you can cover one electric power alone, before the engine kicks in. The upside is a much faster charging time, of under five hours, because the battery is small, and no range anxiety. In return you get a smooth, quick BMW 3-series.

Range: about 250 miles

The premium SUV electric choice. Fast, quiet and comfortable. This is Mercedes’ small SUV; if you want space for seven you’ll have to wait for an electrified GLE and GLS. Comes with all the bells and whistles for safety and tech.

Range: about 239 miles

The Leaf has been around for so long its no on its second version. The standard Leaf will give you about 170 miles so go for the e+ version, with 239 miles thanks to a bigger battery. With its one-pedal system, you can come to a stop without using the brake pedal, thanks to strong regenerative braking that stores the energy otherwise wasting in braking.

Range: 280 miles

An affordable electric car, and there aren’t many of those about. There also aren’t many electric cars that can cover nearly 300 miles on one charge. Familiar chunky styling and good reliability make this popular with families. Consider also the Kona electric SUV from sister brand Hyundai.

Range: about 210 miles

Just as Kia shares stuff with Hyundai, so the electric Corsa shares stuff with sibling car, Peugeot’s electric 208. It’s a tough call which one to go for: Peugeot does better interiors, but the Corsa stays resolutely in the UK top-10 best seller list year after year, for a reason, which is great handling and build quality from a reliable British brand.