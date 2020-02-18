Five things you need to know about the new Audi e-tron

Available in two models - the e-tron and e-tron Launch Edition - Audi's first fully electric car is a perfect blend of luxury and sustainability

With its recent pledge to become totally carbon-neutral by 2050, Audi is paving the way when it comes to sustainability in motoring. The German manufacturer’s plan to massively expand its electric range has us all excited at the thought of driving one of our favourite luxury brands without polluting the city. A five door SUV, complete with smooth electric steering, a high-voltage battery and an oh so toasty interior, Audi’s first fully electric car is available in two models, and it’s kick starting the eco revolution.

The need to know:

Tech

Radical tech features are the pinnacle of the e-tron’s design. Besides featuring the Audi A8’s already renowned voice-controlled operating system, wireless handset charging, NMI navigation plus and sophisticated parking with 360-degree display, the e-tron sets itself apart from other models with dynamic alloy wheels and LED headlights to enhance visibility in surrounding traffic.

Audi takes its technological prowess one step further with the Launch Edition, which sports platinum-look alloy wheels and sophisticated Matrix LED headlamps. It also has a camera-based traffic sign recognition and a 360-degree camera offering both panoramic and bird’s eye views of the car to make even the most challenging of parking manoeuvres feel like a total breeze.

Comfort

While the e-tron’s seats are doused in stylish leather upholstery, the Launch Edition takes luxury to a whole new level with its premium grade Valcona hide. Offering additional features such as a panoramic glass sunroof and electric steering wheel adjustment, the Launch offers a relaxed driving experience like no other. No surprise then that its the choice for celebrities attending this year’s Brit awards and a host of sporting events this summer including the Polo.

An additional remote control feature in the Launch also allows the driver to activate seat heating, ventilation, window seating and air-conditioning well before a journey even begins, making each road trip inevitably snug.

Power

The 95kWh battery hidden beneath the passenger compartment of the new e-tron is the dynamic force of Audi’s new creation. It feeds two electric motors, delivering a collective output of up to 300kW, facilitating an exhilarating 5.7-second 0-62 mph acceleration and a top speed of up to 124 mph.

Audi’s adaptive air suspension ensures a drive that is as silent as it is smooth, with the sophisticated power management of both motors ensuring optimal control at all times.

Charging up

Offering a charging mechanism for both at home and on the road, the Audi e-tron makes for a smoother sustainable driving experience than ever before. With two charging points positioned conveniently on each of its front wings, sockets that connect the car to a home AC electricity supply are revealed at just the touch of a button.

The e-tron’s innovative charging service also provides customers with easy access to fast DC charging stations across Europe at up to 150kW. Providing recharging to 80% of capacity in as little as 30 minutes, the e-tron makes difficult long distance trips a thing of the past.

Price

The e-tron and e-tron Launch Edition models are now available to order priced at £71,520 and £82,270 respectively.

For more information on the new Audi e-tron, visit audi.co.uk