King Charles III has banned this food from royal households
King Charles III has been making a number of changes
The royal household (opens in new tab)has some strict rules in place, including restrictions on certain items.
We know the late Queen - who tragically passed away from old age in September - (opens in new tab)had forbidden garlic to be used in any dishes.
But it turns out there's another banned item in all royal residences too - foie gras.
According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Buckingham Palace revealed a letter sent to the animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) confirmed they do not purchase, cook or serve, foie gras.
The royal household has no plans to change this ruling of scrapping the French delicacy from any menus.
The statement read: "There are no plans for this policy to change."
Foie gras is made from the liver of a duck or goose, and while some consider it a delicacy and luxury feast, animal rights campaigners have branded it "torture in a tin", as the animals are force fed until their livers expand.
King Charles III - formerly the Prince of Wales (opens in new tab) - made the decision to ban chefs at royal residences from serving the dish back in 2008, which has since become a wide spread ruling in all royal households.
The 74-year-old royal is reportedly debating whether to withdraw the Royal Warrant from a cheese shop near Highgrove, in Gloucestershire, because they serve the banned cuisine.
Master of King Charles III's household, Tony Johnstone-Burt, confirmed the ban was set in stone at numerous royal residences, including Balmoral, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, Hillsborough Castle and Buckingham Palace.
The decision is in line with the British monarch's longstanding campaign for higher welfare standards in the farming industry.
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
