JW Anderson puts the fun back in fashion

We never expect anything boring from Jonathan Anderson, but he certainly amped up the fun for the SS24 collection of his eponymous label.

His show notes warned us to expect 'function with the oomph of play' and he certainly delivered.

The first look set the tone: a hoodie and shorts moulded to the models as if they were made of clay, creating a stiffness not dissimilar to Barbie's wardrobe, were she to go down the casual route.

Instagrammable? Sure. Wearable? Not so much, but no matter, the rest of the collection was all about wearable, everyday clothes that had the sense of playfulness and cheekiness that we've come to expect from the Irish designer.

An oversized bomber jacket with feathers bursting at the seams. A perfecto with XXL hardware. Padded PVC trousers. A crochet mini dress. A deconstructed trench coat.

Each piece played with proportion, from the dress with exaggerated hips to the blazer with accentuated shoulders and a nipped-in waist, the balloon-leg cargo pants and the bomber jacket so oversized it can be worn as a dress.

Nothing was too dressy, or casual. One particular look that comes to mind is the hoodie paired with a sequin skirt, the epitome of high-low style.

As for the hues which everyone will wear come spring/summer 24, orange can't be ignored, but it'll be mixed with more neutral shades of green, ochre and monochrome.

As Jonathan Anderson puts it, these are 'clothes meant to be used, misused and toyed with'. Agreed.