The Surprisingly Simple 2-Minute Trick That May Help Your Body Shift Into ‘Rest Mode’

What if I told you that the person humming behind you on the morning commute might actually be doing themselves a world of good? Admittedly, it's a bold claim when you’re running late, overstimulated and headphone-less, with someone else’s questionable rendition of a pop classic providing the soundtrack to your morning. But if we’re constantly seeking silence to escape the noise of modern life, what if the answer to feeling calmer was to make a little noise of our own?
Humming might be finding fresh favour as a wellness technique, but its roots stretch back centuries. Known as Bhramari Pranayama, or “Bee Breath”, in yoga, it has roots in ancient Indian traditions. Researchers are now exploring its potential physiological benefits, including whether it could help manage stress. In a small 2023 study of 23 participants, researchers found an association between humming and a lower physiological stress index - an early hint that this simple act could have interesting effects on the body. It’s enough to make you wonder whether that absent-minded little hum could be doing more for us than we realise.
As someone perpetually on the hunt for low-effort ways to take the edge off everyday stress (because, frankly, none of us needs another elaborate wellness ritual on an already overstuffed to-do list), I was keen to try it myself. Could something as simple as humming on an exhale help nudge my mind into “rest mode”? And would two minutes of making a noise usually reserved for supermarket aisles and half-remembered pop songs actually make a difference?
I decided to put humming breathing to the test to see whether this humble little hum deserves a place in my stress-relief toolkit—or whether some sounds are better left on the morning commute.
Meet the Simple 2-Minute Trick That's Shifted My Body Into Rest Mode
What Is Humming Breathing—and How Do You Do It?
Humming breathing is exactly what it sounds like: humming as you breathe out, turning an everyday habit into a simple, intentional breathing practice. The idea is blissfully simple in its mechanics: slow things down, focus on your breath and notice the gentle vibration of the hum.
Breathwork coach Ramon Ghosh explains that the potential benefits are both physiological and psychological; “slowing the breath may influence heart-rate patterns associated with relaxation, while focusing on the hum itself gives your mind something simple to tune into.”
Ghosh's Tips for Practising Humming Breathing:
Get comfortable. First, you’ll need to sit or stand in a relaxed position, keeping your spine relatively straight and your head level.
Breathe in gently. Next up: Inhale through your nose at a natural, comfortable pace. There's no need to take an exaggeratedly deep breath.
Hum as you breathe out. Afterwards, make sure your lips are gently closed and exhale slowly through your nose while making a soft, steady humming sound.
Let your exhale lengthen naturally. When exhaling, aim for a slightly longer out-breath than in-breath, but don't force it or strain to sustain the hum.
Notice the vibrations. You may feel a gentle buzzing sensation around your lips, throat, face or chest. Stay aware and notice whatever feels comfortable for you.
Repeat for two to three minutes. Keep your breathing easy and unforced. Remember to stop if you feel dizzy, breathless or uncomfortable.
If you’re a beginner (as I was), Ghosh recommends starting with just one minute and building up gradually if it feels comfortable. “There's no need to master a particular rhythm or produce the perfect hum; experiment until you find a pace and sound that feels natural.” His advice is to keep it comfortable, too: the aim is to feel more at ease, not to push through discomfort.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Your nervous system responds to sound. In this clip I share a simple humming technique that stimulates the vagus nerve and helps your body shift out of stress and into calm. To watch the full episode go to YouTube and search 'Gabby Bernstein Nervous System'
Can Humming Really Help Calm Your Nervous System? What The Science Says
Think of the last time you were running late and got stuck in traffic. Someone cuts in front of you; your shoulders tense and your heart starts racing. Or perhaps you’re about to give a big presentation, and your brain has already catastrophised every possible outcome. Sound familiar?
“These are familiar physical responses to pressure,” explains breathwork coach Thomas Hague. “When we're stressed, our breathing often becomes quicker, shallower and less regular. Humming breathing encourages us to slow things down, lengthen the exhale and regain a little control over our breathing.”
One of humming breathing’s biggest draws is its potential to help the body find a calmer gear. “By slowing your breathing and lengthening the exhale, you may be able to influence how your heart and nervous system respond to stress,” Hague explains. “This can affect respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) - the natural changes in heart rate as you breathe - and heart rate variability (HRV), which measures the time between heartbeats. Both can offer clues about how your body is responding to stress and relaxation.”
There’s a psychological element at play, too. “The brain is always spying on the breath,” says Hague. “By slowing your breathing and focusing on the gentle hum, you give your mind something simple to tune into, which may help signal to your body that it’s safe to relax.”
The vagus nerve also has a part to play. As a key pathway in the parasympathetic nervous system, it helps the body shift out of stress mode and into rest and digestion. While humming doesn't simply switch it on, Ghosh explains that the “slower, extended exhale may influence vagal activity, helping the body settle and encouraging a feeling of calm.”
Ghosh also finds the physical sensation of humming useful, sometimes placing a hand over his chest to notice the vibrations. “The combination of a slower breath, bodily awareness and a focus on the present may help create a feeling of relaxation. However, while slow breathing can influence heart-rate patterns, evidence that humming's vibrations directly stimulate the vagus nerve or produce a reliable stress-reducing effect remains limited. It's a promising possibility, rather than a physiological switch we can confidently say humming flips,” he says.
So, can just two minutes make a measurable difference? Yes, but it’s a work in progress. “There isn’t yet strong objective evidence that two minutes of humming specifically produces a reliable or lasting reduction in stress,” says Ghosh. He points to a study from 2021, involving 70 people, that found that just five minutes of humming breathing improved certain measures of HRV. “These changes are consistent with increased parasympathetic activity, which is associated with rest and recovery,” he says.
“However, I’ve seen extended exhales and humming work to relax hundreds of clients I’ve worked with. The key thing to remember here is that the response to breathing techniques is very individual, linked to several variables - gender, age, personal history, to name a few - so you need to find something that works for you.”
Putting it into Practice: The 2-Minute Impact Reset
Of everything I took away from trying this technique, one thought stuck with me. As Hague puts it so beautifully: “What I love about breathing. It's always available to us. We just need to learn how to use it.”
And it got me thinking: we learn how to use our phones, fitness trackers and all manner of wellness gadgets to help us switch off. But in the hunt for an external “rest and reset” button, have we overlooked the one thing we carry with us everywhere? Our breath.
Naturally, I waited for the perfect moment to try it. A Monday morning. An inbox multiplying by the minute. A delayed train. And my face wedged firmly into a stranger's rucksack on a packed Thursday afternoon train.
I gave myself two minutes, gently inhaling through my nose and humming on each exhale. At first, I felt a little ridiculous (there’s only so long you can make a bee-like noise before questioning your life choices). But once I stopped worrying about getting it right, I found something surprisingly comforting in the steady rhythm of my breath and the gentle vibrations of the hum.
After years of interviewing leading experts, I’ve learnt that the simplest techniques can feel a little strange at first. Perhaps that’s part of the point: stepping out of autopilot, if only for a moment, and giving your mind (and your nervous system) permission to focus on something other than the noise of everyday life: a tiny switch from doing to simply being.
What I will say is this: Did two minutes transform me into a picture of unshakeable serenity? Not quite. But I think that’s the point. Humming isn’t a magic fix for stress, and we still need more evidence to know whether it offers benefits beyond slow breathing alone. But it’s free, accessible and requires absolutely no kit. In a world forever selling us new ways to feel better, there’s something rather lovely about starting with a tool we’ve had all along.
If two minutes of humming helps you slow down and reconnect with your breath, it may be worth a try. Let’s perhaps save the full performance for somewhere other than the morning commute.
Need a moment? Shop MC UK's edit of feel-good essentials
Free People Victory Set
Who’d have guessed it? Sometimes the hardest part of hitting the “rest” button is actually permitting yourself to do it. Free People’s Victory set is something I reach for when I want to convince my mind that it’s time to slow down, from rolling out the yoga mat, taking a gentle stretch or simply carving out a little breathing room in my day. Consider this set a small nudge to swap rushing around for a moment of calm.
Diptyque Classic Candle Vanille Scented Candle
If there’s one thing that makes me feel like I’m properly clocking off, it’s lighting a luxurious candle, and my choice will always be Diptyque. I’d light this, put my phone firmly out of reach and take a few mindful breaths, permitting myself to do absolutely nothing for a change. Sometimes, a little atmosphere is all the encouragement I need to slow down.
Alo Yoga Hazy Mock Neck Pullover
When DND is on, you’ll find me reaching for an oversized jumper, popping the kettle on and making myself blissfully unavailable for a while. ALO Yoga’s Hazy Mock Neck Pullover is just the sort of thing I want to be wearing: soft, relaxed and still utterly polished. Switching off starts with getting comfortable - and that is a hill I’m willing to die on.
Ellie-Mae is a freelance journalist specialising in women’s health, with bylines in Vogue, Dazed, The Guardian, and The Evening Standard. A proud advocate for endometriosis and adenomyosis, she’s making it her mission to turn whispered women’s health stories into bold, open conversations. Outside of work, you’ll find her hiking in the hills with her pomeranian (because yesm poms can hike too), digging into the latest women’s health trends, or hunting down the best sauna in town.