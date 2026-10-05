It’s not news that the things that have the biggest impact on our health are often the least exciting or “sexy”—and the least likely to go viral. But I believe that health is really the accumulation of what we do most of the time.
These “boring” habits work because they’re repeatable, accessible, and they compound over years. The catch is, you do have to be willing to show up and be consistent. Unfortunately, if something promises a quick fix, it’s probably too good to be true, and chances are, you’re not going to stick to it long-term.
It’s important to remember that health isn’t all or nothing, and too much of a good thing can sometimes become a bad thing. Some of the healthiest communities in the world aren’t healthy just because of what they eat or how much they exercise—they also prioritise connection, relationships and community.
So if your “healthy lifestyle” (whether that’s your exercise routine or the way you eat) is getting in the way of living a full life, spending time with family, seeing friends or going out for dinner, perhaps your relationship with being healthy has become the opposite.
While the word is overused, there needs to be balance. Yes, move your body regularly, but you don’t have to do intense exercise every single day. Yes, try to eat nutritious foods most of the time, but have the slice of birthday cake or get the pastry on the weekend. Track your sleep if you find it useful, but if checking your sleep score is making you anxious and even causing you to lose sleep, then maybe not monitoring your sleep is actually the healthier choice.
Below, I share the simple, “boring” day-to-day non-negotiables I prioritise for my PMOS, which, as one of the world’s leading female health experts, I believe you’ll benefit from, too.
8 Boring Habits That Transformed My PMOS Symptoms
1. Adding 1 tbsp of Flaxseed to your Breakfast
Why it works: I sprinkle it on oats, blend it into smoothies and add it to baking—it’s so easy to use!
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Research, including these 2020, 2023, and 2025 papers, suggests it may support ovulation, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels, with some studies also reporting improvements in excess hair growth.
2. A 10-Minute Walk After Lunch
Why it works: After a meal, your blood sugar naturally rises. A short walk helps your muscles use some of that glucose for energy, leading to a smaller and more gradual rise in blood sugar, as this study highlights.
As an added bonus, it gets me away from my desk for ten to 15 minutes.
3. Swapping Afternoon Coffee for Spearmint Tea
Why it works: I used to have coffee at 3 pm—not great, I know—but I swapped that for spearmint tea. Not only was this better for my sleep, but according to some research—including these 2007, 2010 and 2020 studies—two cups a day may also help improve symptoms such as excess hair growth and acne in women with PMOS.
4. I Got Myself a PT So I Made It to the Gym
Why it works : I love running, but strength training is one of the most beneficial forms of exercise for PMOS.
Studies—including these 2020 and 2022 papers—show that it can improve insulin sensitivity, body composition and hormone levels. I aim to do it twice a week—and I actually enjoy it.
5. Investing in a Pill Box So That I Take My Supplements
Why it works: I’m not great at remembering my supplements, so this has helped so much with consistency—which is key if you actually want them to do their job.
Of course, the “right” supplements will vary depending on your symptoms, diet and medical history.
6. Meal Planning on a Sunday so I Hit my Oily Fish Intake
Why it works: Oily fish is rich in omega-3 fats, which may help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation and support heart health in women with PMOS, according to these 2017, 2018, and 2022 studies.
I plan ahead to make sure I eat two portions per week—otherwise I can forget.
7. Sticking to a Simple Skincare Routine
Why it works: I have acne-prone skin because of my PMOS, and constantly swapping products was not helping.
I’ve stripped things back and now stick to a few simple products that work for me and help prevent flare-ups.
@drhazelwallace
PCOS has officially been renamed to Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) and as a doctor living with it, here’s how I feel about the change 👀 For years, the term PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) has caused confusion because not everyone with PCOS have “cysts” and having polycystic ovaries doesn’t necessarily mean you have PCOS. The old name also doesn’t fully capture the hormonal, metabolic, and whole-body nature of the condition, including insulin resistance and the long-term health implications that can come with it 🫀 So in many ways, PMOS is a more accurate and inclusive reflection of what this condition actually is and as someone living with PCOS, I feel grateful (& relieved) to see it finally recognised as a whole-body condition, rather than being reduced to just the ovaries or fertility. Hopefully this shift helps improve understanding, research and the care women receive. At the same time, it’s taken years to build awareness around the term PCOS, so some confusion is inevitable initially, especially for people newly diagnosed or searching for information and support. For those of us who have lived with the term PCOS for years, it also might feel a little strange and unfamiliar to let the name go What does this mean for you right now?🫶 Not much will change overnight. Your symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options remain the same, and there will be a transition period where both names are used alongside each other while healthcare systems, guidelines and education catch up. Overall I think this is a positive step in the right direction but I would love to know how you feel about the name change? 💬 ♬ What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) [Instrumental Version] - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
8. Investing in a Good Eye Mask
Why it works: Sleep disturbances and fatigue are more common in women with PMOS, so protecting my sleep has become a priority.
Wearing an eye mask is such a simple habit, but it helps me fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up feeling more rested.
There are a lot of popular wellness habits or trends RN that distract us from the basics that actually matter—vibration plates, big supplement stacks, red light therapy, continuous glucose monitors, saunas, cycle syncing workouts, and so on.
Don’t get me wrong, some of these things do have a place, and I’m not saying they’re all pointless. But if you’re not doing the 95% of things that actually matter, i.e. getting 7-8 hours of sleep, eating well, moving your body, managing stress and maintaining relationships, then obsessing over that extra 5% probably isn’t going to move the needle very much.
I’d much rather someone focus on small things they can do consistently than going all-in for a few days and then giving up.