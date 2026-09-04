I Drank Bone Broth Before Breakfast for a Month—and My Gut Health Wasn't the Only Thing That Changed

Has a wellness trend ever sounded less appealing than a cup of morning bone broth? The idea of starting your day with a mug of meaty liquid is, to me at least, borderline madness, especially when something as good as coffee exists.

But the oddity of the mixture itself has actually been the least of my concerns about bone broth. Having now amassed more than 734 thousand posts on Instagram, it has increasingly become synonymous with ‘what I eat in a day’ videos that involve, well, not eating very much at all.

For a while, I steered clear. Yet I couldn’t ignore the scientific research pointing to the benefits of bone broth, from reducing inflammation and supporting immunity to protecting the gut lining. As someone who, like many women, struggles with uncomfortable bloating and digestion, it seemed remiss not to at least give this increasingly viral drink a go.

So, for a month, I began every morning with a cup of bone broth. With the help of leading nutritionists specialising in female health, I delved into the science behind bone broth, when to drink it, what to look for, and how it can become part of a nourishing rather than restrictive routine.

If you're after expert-led takes on viral trends, I recommend reading our guides to supplement stacking, circadian fasting, and the Mediterranean anti-inflammatory diet. Plus, these 11 recipes from nutrition scientist Dr Emily Prpa are worth bookmarking for later.

I Joined The Internet in Drinking Bone Broth Every —A Month On, I’m Converted

What is bone broth?

“Bone broth is a nourishing stock made by slowly simmering bones, herbs and vegetables over several hours,” says naturopathic nutritionist Jessica Shand . In fact, she affectionately refers to it as liquid gold because of its rich combination of collagen, gelatin and amino acids.

You can make your own or buy pre-prepared broths. Either way, the slow simmering is key. “The prolonged cooking helps break down collagen and connective tissue into gelatin and releases the amino acids and minerals into the liquid,” explains nutritionist Hannah Cartwright .

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What are the benefits of bone broth?

Where the internet tends to go wrong is in the sweeping nature of its claims. Often things are made to appear like magic cures or nutritional necessities when, in fact, they’re neither.

According to the experts, that’s largely what’s happened with bone broth. “The wellness industry gets carried away in presenting bone broth as something that can ‘heal your gut’, dramatically improve your skin, detox your body or replace a meal,” says Cartwright.

But that doesn’t mean that bone broth isn’t good for us, and in fact, both Shand and Cartwright are fans. Below, they share the benefits of regularly drinking broth.

1. It’s hydrating

If you move in wellness circles, you’ll know that electrolytes are hot right now. You’ll also probably know that most of us don’t need to be drinking them every day, despite what many marketing claims will tell you. And that’s because, unless we’re sweating heavily, most of us can replenish our electrolyte stores through food alone.

“The sodium in the broth can contribute electrolytes,” says Cartwright, who adds that broth is a great way to top up your hydration because it’s made up of “predominantly water.”

2. It supports digestion

My interest in bone broth was initially piqued by its purported gut health benefits. Research has suggested that drinking regular broth can alleviate inflammation in the intestinal barrier and increase nutrient absorption.

When I put the question to Shand, she's measured in her response. “Gelatin and amino acids in bone broth provide the building blocks to maintain the integrity of the gut. I wouldn’t call it a miracle gut healer, but it can be a lovely food to include when your digestion feels sensitive,” she says.

3. It aids collagen production

The potential of bone broth to improve our skin, strengthen our hair and protect our joints is perhaps its most discussed benefit online.

And Shand says there is some truth to it. “Bone broth is naturally rich in collagen-derived compounds. During cooking, collagen breaks down into gelatin and smaller peptides, providing amino acids the body can use for its own collagen production, making it a useful addition for skin, joints, bones and connective tissue health.”

Cartwright agrees, but says we shouldn’t rely on bone broth alone to protect our bones and joints. “We don't currently have strong evidence that drinking bone broth itself prevents joint problems or strengthens bones,” she explains. “As a nutritionist, I'd be wary of claims suggesting it is a treatment, especially for conditions like arthritis or osteoporosis.”

Are there any risks to drinking bone broth?

Whilst bone broth itself is fairly harmless (save for its potential to overdo our salt consumption), the way it’s currently being marketed is where most of the danger lies.

“Bone broth is sometimes positioned as a way to skip meals or suppress appetite,” explains Shand. “That completely misses the point - we want to add nourishment, not use it as a tool for restriction.”

The repercussions of using bone broth to restrict are significant. “Under-eating can place stress on the body and impact blood sugar, thyroid function, ovulation, menstrual health and fertility,” explains Shand, who reiterates that bone broth should be an addition to your meals, rather than a replacement.

@itsmarianova 6 ingredient bone broth… Bone broth has to be one of my favourite warming drinks out there! It is full of healthy vitamins and minerals that help to reduce inflammation in your body and line your gut. Ingredients; - a bag of any bones: I used beef, but you can use chicken bones - 1 carrot - 1 onion - 3 garlics - Any other vegetables you like (you can add parsnip, celery, capsicum, tomato, etc.,) - 6 tsp of salt Directions; - roast your bones and veggies @ 180°C for approximately 45 minutes (I turned the oven off after 45 minutes and let it sit for 30 minutes) - Once roasted, add them to a slow cooker or pot then add enough water to completely cover the bones and vegetables - In a slow cooker, let it cook for about 10-12 hours on low heat - On the stove you will want to let it get to a boil, then turn down the heat so it is on a very light simmer for approximately 5-6 hours (this will require more water than a slow cooker, so ensure you continue to add water to it) - Once completed, put the broth through a strainer to get rid of the bone and vegetable discards - Pour into a pot and let it rest in the fridge - you will notice that a layer of fat forms on the top after a few hours. I would highly suggest removing this, as sometimes the fat detracts from the taste (keep the fat, as this is perfect to use for pan frying) - Then store in the fridge for up to a week or freeze (it can keep for 3-4 months safely in the freezer) I hope you try and love this recipe 🤍 ♬ In the Mood - Glenn Miller

A Cup of Daily Bone Broth Became My New Favourite Wellness Habit-But It’s Not a Miracle Worker

Weeks one and two:

To look in my fridge on day one of my bone broth experiment would have been quite the sight. Two whole shelves were dedicated to sachets of chicken broth. Arguably, I’d have been better off making my own in a big saucepan, but in this scenario convenience won out. I opted for a shop-bought option from Borough Broth, which ticked the experts’ checklist of low sodium, minimal additives and a simple ingredient list. In this case, the back of the packet reads: “spring Water, chicken bones, carrots, onions, apple cider vinegar, black peppercorns, pink Himalayan salt, thyme, and bay leaves.”

I emptied a sachet into a mug, heated it in the microwave for three minutes and took it back to bed with me, sipping it whilst I answered the first emails of the day.

Immediately, I became a fan. The broth was cosy and soothing, without being overwhelmingly rich (the thought of anything too meaty-tasting at 8 am is, to me, pretty off-putting). I’d expected to have to force it down, but actually, I really loved the taste.

Over the next week, I did notice that it delayed both my hunger and my craving for coffee. Of course, I never skipped either one, but my new broth habit did give me time to get through my urgent tasks, shower and get ready for the day without my stomach growling at me.

When I did make my usual breakfast (coffee and a yoghurt bowl for those wondering), I also found that they sat more comfortably in my stomach. Typically, I struggle to digest my breakfast, and can feel pretty uncomfortable for the hour or so after eating. I wouldn’t say that completely disappeared, but I was less aware of my stomach working over time whilst I tried to concentrate on writing. I made a note to keep track of it over the next few weeks.

Ash first tried broth at run club, where the runners drank it as a post-run rehydration tool (Image credit: Ash S)

One of the most striking things about those first two weeks was how easy it was to stick to the routine. I’m normally terrible at keeping up with supplements, whether powders or pills, so I was surprised by how quickly I fell into a bone broth morning routine. Ultimately, it came down to the fact that I liked the taste and even began to look forward to it as a daily ritual.

Weeks three and four:

By the time the latter half of the month rolls around, I’m still going strong with my bone broth habit. I haven’t missed a day and, even when overnight stays have prevented me from drinking it in the morning, I reach for it once I’m home later in the afternoon.

Whether it’s placebo or not, I do think my digestion has improved. I’m sure I’m less bloated day to day, and my hunger and fullness cues don’t seem to spike as acutely. It could also be that my new hot drink has replaced one of my daily coffees – caffeine can aggravate some people’s gut symptoms, so perhaps this reduction is part of the explanation.

Bone broth became part of Ash’s daily routine even when she was away from home - helping her hydrate pre- and post-exercise (Image credit: Ash S)

As for bone broth’s other purported benefits for skin, hair and joint health, I can’t say I’ve noticed any visible difference. Perhaps it’s too early to say, but what I do know is that bone broth has easily slipped into my routine. It hasn’t been a miracle worker, but I enjoy drinking it, and I feel that it’s been a positive addition to my mornings.

For me, it’s something I’ll keep as a regular fixture. If you enjoy something warm in the morning and are looking for an alternative to another coffee, it could be worth a try. Just don’t expect it to transform your gut health overnight.

Shop MC-UK approved nutrition now:

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