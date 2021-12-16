Wrap up this festive season with LILYSILK

In partnership with LILYSILK

‘Tis the season for last minute shopping sprees, party after party and trying to wrap up all those work projects so you can finally put your out of office on. Anyone else exhausted just thinking about it? At this time of year, it’s never been more important to integrate simple self-care rituals in your routine. Why not bring a little luxury into your everyday with LILYSILK? Loved by a string of influencers and celebrities including global superstar Meghan Trainor, who sports a pajama set and robe from the brand in her new music video My Kind Of Present, LILYSILK is the go-to destination for premium silk pieces. With over eleven years experience, this innovative brand uses only 100 percent natural materials including Mulberry silk. The fibres are of the highest grade whilst its standard weaves run from 19-25 Momme, compared to an industry level of 19-22 momme. Accredited by Oeko-Tex, each piece is free of harmful chemicals. Sustainability is also a core value of the brand. Committed to zero waste, any leftover fabrics are used to make eye masks and scrunchies.

Get your morning off to an indulgent start with the Classic Mid Silk Dressing Gown. Featuring a shawl collar and banded cuffs, this robe falls just below the knee. Ideal for slipping into as you do your morning skin routine or simply pottering around in as you enjoy your first coffee of the day. Available in seven colourways including a gorgeous claret red and from sizes XS to 3X, this would also make a wonderful gift for someone special. You can even add initials with a bespoke monogram service.

Add up a grown-up twist to festive themed PJs this season with its chic Trimmed Silk Pajamas set. Featuring 15 colourways including a green jade and dark teal, these are the perfect two-piece for getting in the holiday mood. Elegantly cropped at the ankle, they also feature mother of pearl buttons whilst contrast piping adds an extra opulent touch. Perfect for lounging in as you watch your favourite holiday movie, these would also make the ultimate gift for everyone from sisters to BFFs.

When shut eye is in short supply, it’s important the hours you do manage to get are of the highest quality. On top of this, a combination of festive indulgences and stress can mean your skin is more prone to breakouts during the holiday season. LILYSILK’s beauty collection features a plethora of silk pillows which promise to elevate your nighttime routine. Unlike cotton, silk is rich in hydrophilic groups including aminos meaning the fabric won’t rub against your skin and hair as you sleep which can cause everything from wrinkles and redness to dryness and itching. The LILYSOFT travel pillowcase means instead you’ll awake with frizz free hair plus moisturized, relaxed and revitalized skin. Meanwhile, the LILYHERB pillow also includes a calming blend of natural plant extracts designed to soothe so you sink into a soft, silky slumber. For those with highly sensitized skin, the LILYÁUREA is crafted from undyed natural golden silk. Due to its natural properties, this silk can have up to 99 percent antibacterial effect on bacteria including Staphylococcus Aureus so you can say goodbye to breakouts. Now, who wouldn’t want to find one of these beauty miracle workers under the tree this year?

