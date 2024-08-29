These are the must-see looks live from the 2024 Venice Film Festival

Officially back after a year-long hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 81st annual Venice Film Festival is well on its way. Cannes Film Festival's younger sibling is no small occasion, with this year's premiers being some of Hollywood's most hyped upcoming releases.

Ranging from Nicole Kidman's Babygirl to Lady Gaga's Joker and social media's ultimate favourite Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. With celebrities pulling out some serious must-see looks, we are eagerly reporting live, so expect some great inspiration ahead.