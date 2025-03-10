Valentino just teased an upcoming Vans collab

It's no secret that Alessandro Michele loves a pair of Vans. Often seen wearing a pair of checkerboard Authentics himself, he first collaborated with the Californian skate brand in 2023 when he was creative director at Gucci.

At yesterday's Valentino show in Paris (Michele's second ready-to-wear offering for the house) several of the models' looks were styled with the designer's beloved footwear — but these were no ordinary pairs of Vans.

Featuring red, pink, green and black checkerboard interpretations, interspersed with the Valentino logo, these are part of an upcoming partnership between the two brands. While we don't have many details just yet, we do know they'll be available towards the end of the year — so watch this space.

Aside from Gucci, this follows on from Vans' successful efforts teaming up with New York label Proenza Schouler last year. The classic silhouettes are beloved by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski — we can't wait to add these new high-fashion versions to our baskets.