Tommy Hilfiger team up with Sofia Richie Grainge for a coastal cool collection

Sofia Richie Grainge has launched her first collection with Tommy Hilfiger, and it's giving understated luxury.

Grainge has been an ambassador for the brand since June 2024, and stars in the Spring 2025 campaign alongside the release of her debut capsule collection.

“Tommy is a true icon of style,” says Sofia. “He is someone I’ve looked up to as a designer and a creative force ever since I started working in the fashion industry. I’m so proud to introduce a collection that embodies effortless sophistication for the everyday. These pieces were built for limitless self-expression and a deep love of authentic, classic style — values that Tommy and I both share.”

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

The 24-piece range features elevated apparel and accessories inspired by coastal cool. Taking inspiration from archival prep silhouettes and vintage nautical flags, the collab effortlessly blends polished refinement with a modern, easy cool.

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

Pieces include tailored blazers and wide-leg denim, layer-worthy tanks, and a series of quietly luxe dresses. The colour palette is a deeper, richer take on the all-American red, white and blue, with shades of cream, crimson and navy.

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

“Sofia represents the modern multi-hyphenate woman, capturing the strength and depth of today’s generation,” says Tommy Hilfiger. “As a model and entrepreneur, she has captivated audiences with her modern take on timeless style. Sofia elevates classic staples into contemporary must-haves that set the tone for a new era of style.”

The Sofia for Tommy collection continues Tommy Hilfiger’s legacy of visionary partnerships with stylish, powerful women like JISOO, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Zendaya.

Shop some of our favourite pieces below (yacht unfortunately not included).

Shop Sofia for Tommy

The Sofia Capsule Double Breasted Blazer £360 at Tommy Hilfiger

The Sofia Capsule Breton Stripe Relaxed Jumper £180 at Tommy Hilfiger

The Sofia Capsule Stripe Maxi Dress £250 at Tommy Hilfiger