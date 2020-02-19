This affordable jewellery line is loved by celebrities

Shop the most coveted Missoma styles worn around town this week...

If, like us, your a firm fan of British jewellery brand Missoma – our Editor’s can’t get enough of their new ‘Twisted’ collection. Beloved for their cult gold-plated pieces and cool collaborations we’ve spotted the labels signature styles all over the town this week.

With celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Pixie Geldof and Jorja Smith all stepping out in Missoma’s covetable collection. Wearing contemporary chain and hoop styles from the labels latest collection everywhere from London Fashion Week to The Brits red carpet.

Shop this week’s most worn styles…

Kendall Jenner attended the Renell Medrano PAMPARA Photographic exhibition in Missoma’s Ovate Hoops, £85.

Maddi Waterhouse layered the Flat Curb Chain, £169 and Large Cross Necklace, £139 to London Fashion Week

Lady Mary Chateris layered Missoma’s Twisted Choker, £60 with the labels Flat Curb Chain, £169

Mahalia wears Missoma’s Axiom necklace, £155 to The BRIT Awards after party with Warner Music.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing Missoma x Lucy Williams T-Bar Necklace, £215 to the LOVE Magazine party.

Jorja Smith wears Missoma’s Axiom necklace, £155 to The BRIT Awards after party with Beats By Dr.Dre.

Clara Paget wears Missoma’s Chunky T-Bar Necklace, £295 to the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow show.

Shop the new season collection now, we don’t predict it’ll remain in stock for long.